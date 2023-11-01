12 Celeb Couples And Friends Who Dressed As Famous Couples In 2023

Celebrity·Posted on Nov 1, 202312 Celeb Couples And Friends Who Dressed As Famous Couples In 2023I'm obsessed with the couple who went as Ariana Grande and SpongeBob!by Kristen HarrisBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Over the years, many celeb couples have dressed up as other famous couples for Halloween. Celeb duos who are just friends have hopped on the trend, too. Here are eight celeb couples who went as other famous couples for Halloween in 2023: 1. Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. View this photo on Instagram Isaiah Mays / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Chariah Gordon / Via Instagram: @i.mays / Instagram: @chariah_ Here are Taylor and Travis IRL. ASSOCIATED PRESS 2. On Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. ABC / Via youtube.com 3. Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard and Jack Brinkley Cook dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as well. Taylor Hill / Getty Images 4. Singer/TikTok star Jax and her fiancé Braverijah Gregg did a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-inspired costume as Taylor and the "map" she put Travis on. Jax / Via tiktok.com 5. Halle Bailey and DDG dressed as Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Halle Bailey / Via instagram.com Here's Whitney and Bobby IRL. Ron Davis / Getty Images 6. YouTubers Hila and Ethan Klein dressed as Ariana Grande and SpongeBob — a reference to the singer's current boyfriend, Ethan Slater, who starred in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kleinhila Here's Ethan and Ariana IRL. Jim Spellman / WireImage / Via Getty, Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty 7. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber dressed as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos Here's Andy and Edie IRL. Susan Wood / Getty Images 8. Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson dressed as David and Victoria Beckham. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos Here's David and Victoria IRL. Dave Hogan / Getty Images, John Peters / Manchester United via Getty Images And now, here are four pairs of famous friends who dressed as celeb couples: 9. Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of Boygenius dressed as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @lucydacus / Gotham/GC Images / Via Getty Here's Pete and Ariana IRL. Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty 10. Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker dressed as Sonny and Cher. Gotham / WireImage / Via Getty Here's Sonny and Cher IRL. Michael Ochs Archives / Via Getty 11. Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb also dressed as Sonny and Cher on Today. Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images 12. And finally, Kate Beckinsale and Gabs Morpeth dressed as Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall II. View this photo on Instagram Rony Alwin / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/ronyalwin/?hl=en Here's Anna Nicole and J. Howard IRL: Greg Smith/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images