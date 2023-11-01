  • Halloween badge

12 Celeb Couples And Friends Who Dressed As Famous Couples In 2023

I'm obsessed with the couple who went as Ariana Grande and SpongeBob!

BuzzFeed Staff

Over the years, many celeb couples have dressed up as other famous couples for Halloween. Celeb duos who are just friends have hopped on the trend, too.

Here are eight celeb couples who went as other famous couples for Halloween in 2023:

1. Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Here are Taylor and Travis IRL.

travis holding a can in one hand and taylors hand in the other as they walk out of the stadium, taylor wearing a chiefs sweatshirt
2. On Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

she&#x27;s wearing a badge and team colors and he&#x27;s wearing the football uniform
3. Tennis player Eugenie Bouchard and Jack Brinkley Cook dressed as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as well.

she&#x27;s dressed in the singer&#x27;s stage outfit and he&#x27;s in the football uniform
4. Singer/TikTok star Jax and her fiancé Braverijah Gregg did a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-inspired costume as Taylor and the "map" she put Travis on.

he&#x27;s dressed in a concert outfit with fringe and blonde wig and she&#x27;s dressed as a united states map
5. Halle Bailey and DDG dressed as Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

both of them in red posing exactly like whitney and bobby
Here's Whitney and Bobby IRL.

closeup of whitney and bobby
6. YouTubers Hila and Ethan Klein dressed as Ariana Grande and SpongeBob — a reference to the singer's current boyfriend, Ethan Slater, who starred in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Here's Ethan and Ariana IRL.

7. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber dressed as Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick.

both wearing short wigs and leather outfits
Here's Andy and Edie IRL.

he&#x27;s wearing a suit with a skinny tie and she&#x27;s wearing a turtle neck and leggings
8. Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson dressed as David and Victoria Beckham.

she&#x27;s in a tight mini leather dress and he&#x27;s in jeans, fake tattoos, and a soccer jersey
Here's David and Victoria IRL.

And now, here are four pairs of famous friends who dressed as celeb couples:

9. Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of Boygenius dressed as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

Here's Pete and Ariana IRL.

they walk outside holding hands and she&#x27;s in an oversized sweater licking a lollipop
10. Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern of Sofi Tukker dressed as Sonny and Cher.

both wearing wigs, him in an old-fashioned suit and her in a bedazzled dress
Here's Sonny and Cher IRL.

the two at an evnet
11. Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb also dressed as Sonny and Cher on Today.

both in wigs and holding mics on stage
12. And finally, Kate Beckinsale and Gabs Morpeth dressed as Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall II.

Here's Anna Nicole and J. Howard IRL:

a sweet framed photo of the couple smiling
