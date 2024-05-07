    Here Are All The 2024 Met Gala Couple Looks, So You Can Live Vicariously Through Them

    Keith Urban is Nicole Kidman's biggest fan. 🥺

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    Most Met Gala attendees walk the red carpet solo, but some couples step out together. It's always interesting to see if their looks complement each other or if they contrast.

    Here are 34 celeb couple looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet:

    1. Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions
    Matt in a tuxedo, Luciana in a gown with choker necklace
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Luciana and Matt smiling at each other
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    2. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

    Keith in a tux holding hands with Nicole in a sleeveless ballgown and gloves
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Keith gazing at Naomi and holding her hand as she poses
    Marleen Moise / Getty Images

    3. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

    Gabrielle Union in a scale-patterned gown with a train and Dwyane Wade in a pastel suit on a themed event backdrop
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Dwayne and Gabrielle close up
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    4. Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

    Kelsea in a floral-embellished sheer gown, Chase in a sequined suit
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    Kelsea in a floral-embellished sheer gown, Chase in a sequined suit and kissing her on the cheek
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    5. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

    Chris Hemsworth in a  suit and Elsa in a gold dress pose together on a greenery-backdropped event
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
    Elsa and Chris holding hands
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    6. Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

    Adrien in a tuxedo and Georgina in a voluminous tiered gown
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    Adrien looking at Georgina
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    7. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

    Kris with a long train and ruffled sleeves, Corey in matching suit
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Kris and Corey posing in coordinating oversized outfits, surrounded by photographers
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    8. Dove Cameron and Damiano David

    Dove in a floral gown, Damiano in a suit with sheer elements, posing together on the red carpet
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Dove looking at Damiano
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    9. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

    Rita in a beaded naked dress, Taika in a leather suit, them kissing
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    Close up of Taika and Rita
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    10. Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong

    Emma in an embellished gown, Jeremy in suit with ruffled detail. Photographers in background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    close up of Emma and Jeremy
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    11. Christian Cowan and Sam Smith

    Christian in a light suit and Sam in a dark suit
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
    Christian and Sam holding hands
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    12. Anna Wintour's son Charles Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer

    Charles in a tuxedo and Elizabeth in a floral gown posing together at an event with photographers in the background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    close up of Charles and Elizabeth
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    13. Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini

    Francesco in a tuxedo and Bee in an elegant lace gown. Photographers in the background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    close up of Francesco and Bee
    Marleen Moise / Getty Images

    14. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and Jessica Serfaty Michel

    Jessica in a floral dress and Leonardo in a suit
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
    Leonardo and Jessica looking at each other
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    15. Harry Kargman and Jill Kargman

    Harry in a suit with ribbon emblem, Jill in a lace-accented dress with shawl
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Close up of Harry and Jill
    Marleen Moise / Getty Images

    16. Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict

    Andrew and Benedict in contrasting suits with floral details
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    close up of Andrew and Daniel
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    17. Cathleen Lynch and Roger Lynch

    Cathleen in a patterned gown, Roger in a textured jacket and bow tie
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    close up of Roger and Cathleen
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    18. Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

    Seth in a tuxedo, Alexi in a floral off-shoulder gown with a train
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    close up pf Alexi and Seth
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    19. Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg

    Nick and Derek posing together in muted suits
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

    20. Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger

    Dee in a floral patterned gown with a train, Tommy in a jacket and bow tie, photographers behind them
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    close up of Dee and Tommy
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    21. Max Hollein and Nina Hollein

    Max wearing a suit with a floral accessory, Nina in a metallic, color-block dress, pose at an event with photographers in the background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    close up of max and nina
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    22. Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

    Morgan in suit with large flower, Rebecca in a floral sheer dress, photographers in background
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images
    close up of Morgan and Rebecca
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

    23. James Corden and Julia Carey

    James in tuxedo and Julia in gown with floral accents
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    close up of James and Julia
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    24. Aisha McShaw and Reverend Al Sharpton

    Aisha in a gown with a train and Al in a classic suit at a gala event
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    close up of Aisha and Al
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    25. Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes

    Matthew in velvet tuxedo, Keeley in off-shoulder floral gown
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    26. Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

    Hannah in poofy dress with accents and hat, Eddie in suit with similar motifs
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    close up of Hannah and Eddie
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    27. Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

    Queen Latifah in a gown with flower details, Ebondi in a plaid gown
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    Eboni and Queen Latifah smiling at each other
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    28. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and Vivian Kao

    Shou in a tuxedo and Vivian in a patterned gown with a mermaid silhouette
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
    Shou and Vivian close up
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    29. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at an event. Sanchez wears a gown with floral design; Bezos in a classic tuxedo
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Jeff and Lauren close up
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    30. Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams

    Alexander suit and Allison in patterned gown
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Alexander and Allison close up
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    31. Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

    Ben in double-breasted suit with a floral adornment, Noah in belted suit, holding hands
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Ben and Noah close up
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    32. Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld

    Jessica in a patterned dress and Jerry in a tuxedo, smiling and holding hands
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Jessica and Jerry close up
    Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    33. Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco

    Marc and Char in suits, unique nail art
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Marc and Char close up
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

    34. And finally, Andrew Bolton and Thom Browne

    Andrew in a suit and Thom in a kilt and knee-high socks
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Andrew and Thom close up
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions