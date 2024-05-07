Hot Topic
Most Met Gala attendees walk the red carpet solo, but some couples step out together. It's always interesting to see if their looks complement each other or if they contrast.
Here are 34 celeb couple looks from the 2024 Met Gala red carpet:
5. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
6. Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
7. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
8. Dove Cameron and Damiano David
9. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
10. Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong
11. Christian Cowan and Sam Smith
12. Anna Wintour's son Charles Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer
13. Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini
14. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and Jessica Serfaty Michel
15. Harry Kargman and Jill Kargman
16. Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict
17. Cathleen Lynch and Roger Lynch
18. Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
19. Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg
20. Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger
21. Max Hollein and Nina Hollein
22. Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall
23. James Corden and Julia Carey
24. Aisha McShaw and Reverend Al Sharpton
25. Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes
26. Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
27. Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols
28. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and Vivian Kao
29. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
30. Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams
31. Ben Platt and Noah Galvin
32. Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld
33. Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco
34. And finally, Andrew Bolton and Thom Browne
