"I used to backpack around a lot and stay in hostels. I noticed the further away from the bigger cities, the nicer and cheaper the hostels got. I have stayed in some excellent hostels outside of the bigger cities for $20- $30 per night (including Anacapri at the time). I even stayed in a resort that was still being built on the Greek Island of Naxos for $10. It wasn't open yet but had power and water, and half of the resort was finished — a block from the beach and beautiful."



—typeo

