Forget the romance; the best part of Bridgerton is the fashion. We have costume designer John Glaser, hair and makeup artist Erika Ökvist, and their incredible teams to thank for all of the amazing Season 3 looks!
Here are 31 behind-the-scenes facts about the Bridgerton Season 3 costumes and beauty looks:
1. The Season 3 costumes are less historically accurate than they were in Seasons 1 and 2 because production wanted to lean into a more "heightened" rom-com tone.
2. Each character's costume mood board begins with three key elements: a historical fashion reference, a modern fashion reference from 1950 onwards, and a work of art.
3. Compared to previous seasons, the costume designers intentionally made their designs and color choices softer "because of the story [they're] telling."
4. Penelope's makeover is modeled after Old Hollywood movie stars like Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth.
5. The first dress she wears after her big makeover has teal and copper inner layers to match her hair color. The wardrobe team also chose this gown because they "didn't want to give up her connection to the Featherington colors right away."
6. The emerald dress was inspired by Parisian fashions of the time period, which is exactly what Penelope requested at the modiste.
7. After that dress, Penelope wears a softer, more neutral color palette so that her gowns don't give away the direction of her story.
8. Her dresses have a new silhouette because the costume designer's "mission was to showcase her body, instead of trying to hide it with the regency line."
9. Many of her outfits are layered so that it's hard to tell what color they actually are, which was intentional.
10. The pale green dress she wears during that carriage scene "was designed and made out of fabric that was reflective for night, to be magical and spectacular in that moment."
11. Penelope's eye gems in Episode 3 are a nod to her creativity.
12. Colin's new style was inspired by the Marlboro Man.
13. He wears a darker color palette to signal his new "maturity," "swagger," and "confidence."
14. Speaking to BuzzFeed, Nicola Coughlan asked Luke Newton if he "ever accidentally [went] home wearing Colin's underwear." He replied, "No, because I had Regency pairs that I would wear, they were slightly different to my everyday pants."
15. To create Queen Charlotte's swan wig, Erika 3D-printed a clockwork, added glass swans, and had a makeup artist from her team paint a backdrop.
16. For Erika, the most challenging part of creating Queen Charlotte's swan wig was "to make it quiet enough for the sound man not to want to kill [her]."
17. Eloise Bridgerton wears a "summer muff" to hide the cast that actor Claudia Jeffries had to get after breaking her arm on set. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she said, "I'm an idiot. It's my own fault."
Here's a closer look at Eloise's summer muff:
Watch Claudia share the entire story below, starting at the 2:20 mark:
19. Though this season is set in 1813, Alice Mondrich's style was pushed forward to 1820 (the end of the Regency era) to set her apart from the other characters and to reflect her newfound confidence.
20. Instead of "historically accurate" wigs, characters with textured hair wear wigs with textured hair to stay true to the show's prioritization of diverse beauty.
21. Adjoa Andoh's Lady Agatha Danbury wig takes three hours to put on.
22. This season, Hannah Dodd took over the role of Francesca Bridgerton. John "didn't want to try to make her look like the previous actress, so [the wardrobe department] gave her a new look."
23. This season, Kate Bridgerton's outfits have more "blatant" nods to her Indian heritage than they did in Season 2.
25. Cressida's extravagant outfits represent the "huge armor" she puts up to hide her vulnerability.
26. A "beautiful blue dress" that Hyacinth Bridgerton wears was made from "a cut off from Princess Diana's dress that she wore at some point."
27. While researching Regency fashions, John Glaser learned that a Parisian silk shortage led to women wetting their linen dresses to give them a silky look. Since pouring water on the actors would be impractical, he used layers of sheer fabric to get a similar look.
28. The women's shoes aren't at all historically accurate. They're modern shoes from Ferragamo.
30. All of the beauty looks are "based on historical knowledge," but they're blended with editorial or catwalk looks to "make it more palatable for the modernized and because of how extreme everything is."
31. And finally, altogether, this season's costumes are meant to look like a flower garden.
What's your favorite look from Bridgerton Season 3 so far? Let us know in the comments!
