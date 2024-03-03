Hot Topic
The 96th Oscars are upon us. This year's Best Actress nominees (Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, and Sandra Hüller) have already been serving incredible red carpet looks this awards season, just like winners of the past.
While we wait to see who wins (and what they wear!), I'm genuinely curious what you think of the Best Actress winners' red carpet looks of the past 15 years.
1. At the 95th Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh won for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She wore a Dior Haute Couture gown.
2. At the 94th Academy Awards, Jessica Chastain won for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She wore a custom Gucci gown.
3. At the 93rd Academy Awards, Frances McDormand won for Nomadland. She wore a Valentino dress.
4. At the 92nd Academy Awards, Renée Zellweger won for Judy. She wore a custom gown by Armani Privé.
5. At the 91st Academy Awards, Olivia Colman won for The Favourite. She wore a custom Prada gown.
6. At the 90th Academy Awards, Frances McDormand won for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She wore a long-sleeved dress and — quite iconically — no makeup.
7. At the 89th Academy Awards, Emma Stone won for La La Land. She wore a gown by Givenchy Haute Couture.
8. At the 88th Academy Awards, Brie Larson won for Room. She wore a Gucci gown.
9. At the 87th Academy Awards, Julianne Moore won for Still Alice. She wore a Chanel dress.
10. At the 86th Academy Awards, Cate Blanchett won for Blue Jasmine. She wore an Armani Privé gown.
11. At the 85th Academy Awards, Jennifer Lawrence won for Silver Linings Playbook. She wore a gown by Dior Haute Couture.
12. At the 84th Academy Awards, Meryl Streep won for The Iron Lady. She wore a Lanvin dress.
13. At the 83rd Academy Awards, Natalie Portman won for Black Swan. She wore a Rodarte dress.
14. At the 82nd Academy Awards, Sandra Bullock won for The Blind Side. She wore a custom Marchesa dress.
15. And finally, at the 81st Academy Awards, Kate Winslet won for The Reader. She wore a gown by Yves Saint Laurent.
Which look was your favorite? Let me know in the comments!
