Here's What Every Best Actress Oscar Winner Wore For The Last 15 Years — Do You Think They Won A Spot On The "Best Dressed" List, Too?

I'm still daydreaming about getting to wear Jennifer Lawrence's Disney princess gown. 😍

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

The 96th Oscars are upon us. This year's Best Actress nominees (Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, and Sandra Hüller) have already been serving incredible red carpet looks this awards season, just like winners of the past.

While we wait to see who wins (and what they wear!), I'm genuinely curious what you think of the Best Actress winners' red carpet looks of the past 15 years.

1. At the 95th Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh won for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She wore a Dior Haute Couture gown.

Michelle holding an Oscar statuette, wearing an elegant gown with a long, feathered skirt at an award event
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
2. At the 94th Academy Awards, Jessica Chastain won for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She wore a custom Gucci gown.

Jessica in a sparkling gown with a deep neckline and voluminous skirt, holding an award statue, poses at the Oscars event
Allen Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

3. At the 93rd Academy Awards, Frances McDormand won for Nomadland. She wore a Valentino dress.

Frances in a dark outfit with fringe details stands at a podium with a trophy, addressing an audience
Ampas / ABC via Getty Images

4. At the 92nd Academy Awards, Renée Zellweger won for Judy. She wore a custom gown by Armani Privé.

Renée in sparkling long-sleeve gown holding an Oscar trophy at the award ceremony
Rachel Luna / Getty Images

5. At the 91st Academy Awards, Olivia Colman won for The Favourite. She wore a custom Prada gown.

Olivia Colman in a long-sleeve gown, holding an Oscar trophy at an awards backdrop
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

6. At the 90th Academy Awards, Frances McDormand won for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She wore a long-sleeved dress and — quite iconically — no makeup.

Frances standing on stage with microphone and award, wearing a long patterned dress
Craig Sjodin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

7. At the 89th Academy Awards, Emma Stone won for La La Land. She wore a gown by Givenchy Haute Couture.

Emma Stone in a beaded fringe dress holding an Oscar statuette
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Via Getty

8. At the 88th Academy Awards, Brie Larson won for Room. She wore a Gucci gown.

Brie in a fringed gown holding an Oscar statuette at an award event
C Flanigan / FilmMagic / Via Getty

9. At the 87th Academy Awards, Julianne Moore won for Still Alice. She wore a Chanel dress.

Julianne in a beaded gown holding an Oscar statuette
C Flanigan / Getty Images

10. At the 86th Academy Awards, Cate Blanchett won for Blue Jasmine. She wore an Armani Privé gown.

Cate wearing embellished floor-length gown, holding a trophy, standing by floral arrangement
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

11. At the 85th Academy Awards, Jennifer Lawrence won for Silver Linings Playbook. She wore a gown by Dior Haute Couture.

Jennifer in strapless gown stands with award next to an Oscar statue
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Via Getty

12. At the 84th Academy Awards, Meryl Streep won for The Iron Lady. She wore a Lanvin dress.

Award-winner in a golden gown holding an Oscar statue
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Via Getty

13. At the 83rd Academy Awards, Natalie Portman won for Black Swan. She wore a Rodarte dress.

Natalie in elegant gown with v-neckline and cap sleeves on red carpet
Lester Cohen / WireImage / Via Getty

14. At the 82nd Academy Awards, Sandra Bullock won for The Blind Side. She wore a custom Marchesa dress.

Sandra in elegant sleeveless gown with sequined detail stands by an Oscar statue on the red carpet
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

15. And finally, at the 81st Academy Awards, Kate Winslet won for The Reader. She wore a gown by Yves Saint Laurent.

Woman in a one-shoulder black and grey gown on the red carpet
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Which look was your favorite? Let me know in the comments!

