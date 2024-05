9.

In 1979, Black Sabbath kicked Ozzy Osbourne out of the group, amidst his issues with substance abuse. He blamed Tony Iommi. In his memoir I Am Ozzy , he wrote, "We were doing some rehearsals in LA, and I was loaded, but then I was loaded all the time; it was obvious that Bill [Ward] had been sent by the others because he wasn't exactly the firing type. I can't remember exactly what he said to me…but the gist was that Tony thought I was a pissed, coked-up loser and a waste of time for everyone concerned."