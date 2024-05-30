Traveling abroad is a big deal, especially when you're leaving the country for the first time. No one's born a travel expert, so you're bound to make mistakes — though some are wayyy worse than others.
Like, maybe you traveled somewhere that uses the 24-hour clock (aka military time) and accidentally booked a reservation at 5 a.m. instead of 5 p.m.
Or maybe you wrongly assumed all outlets are the same worldwide, so your phone died when you couldn't use your American charger in a European outlet.
Or maybe you booked a flight to Vancouver, Washington instead of Vancouver, Canada, so your first trip abroad wasn't actually abroad at all.
So, American tourists, what's the worst mistake you made the first time you traveled abroad? What happened? How did you fix it, and what advice would you give to other travelers to avoid the same issue? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!