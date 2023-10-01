11 Actors Who Couldn't Stand Their Costars And Made It Their Mission To Get Them Fired

He continued, "We went into a room with a producer; they started screaming and yelling at each other. I walked out. At that point, I was smoking cigarettes. I smoked a cigarette, and everybody came out like, 'All right, let's do this.' And it got better after that, you know? They had it out...I think Ryan respected her for standing up for her character, and Rachel was happy to get that out in the open. The rest of the film wasn't smooth sailing, but it was smoother sailing."



However, the actors ending up experiencing an "enemies to lovers" romance behind the scenes, and they dated for two years after the movie's release.