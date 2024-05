13.

Jared Padalecki broke his wrist while filmingSeason 2, Episode 3, "Bloodlust." During a fan Q&A , he explained, "There was a scene where I get hit on the back of the head with a telephone. And I walk into a motel room, and I walk this way, and I sense something behind me. And so I turn, and there's a vampire, and I punch the vampire, but another one has come up behind me with a telephone and smacks me on the back of the head. So, as I fell, they're holding the camera there, and I fell, and I acted like I was passed out. At the last second, I kinda put my hand out to the side to catch myself...because the stuntman I had just 'knocked out' was there in front of me. So I put my hand out to catch myself, but the angle was incorrect, and so I snapped my wrist bone."