In 2011, Michael told GQ, "Steven [Spielberg] said, 'Fire her right now.' ... I wasn't hurt, because I know that's just Megan. Megan loves to get a response. And she does it in kind of the wrong way. I'm sorry, Megan. I'm sorry I made you work 12 hours. I'm sorry that I'm making you show up on time. Movies are not always warm and fuzzy."

In 2017, Megan told Cosmopolitan UK, "That was absolutely the low point of my career. But without — 'that thing,' I wouldn't have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize — and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn't see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc."



She was replaced by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.