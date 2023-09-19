15 Actors Who Called Out A Costar For Being So Rude, They Likely Won't Work Together Again

Tyrese also reportedly told Playboy, "I never want to work with [James] again, and I'm sure he feels the same way. It felt very personal. It was fucked-up."



James told GQ, "I take full blame for any problems on that film. If he had a bad experience working with me, I was probably a jerk. I was not purposely cruel to him, but I was probably so wrapped up in my performance that I was not as friendly as I could have been. This is such a stupid issue I can't believe I'm still talking about it. But when I'm asked about it in the press it makes it seem as if it's still an issue. I think Tyrese is a sweet guy with a good heart. I wish him all the best."