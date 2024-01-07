Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones On Amazon That Reviewers Love

    Shut the world out and keep the good tunes in with these highly rated headphones.

    Kristen Adaway
    by Kristen Adaway

    Shopping Writer at HuffPost

    Whether you work in a noisy environment, want to get better sleep, or prefer listening to music with zero distractions, a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones makes all the difference. These handy wearable gadgets do exactly what their description suggests and let you take calls and listen to your favorite tunes and podcasts without being interrupted by noisy construction work, blaring gym music, loud neighbors, and other disturbances.

    Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones and Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones
    Amazon

    Many brands offer wireless headphones that come with a noise-cancellation feature, and it’s super easy to get your hands on a pair, thanks to many of them being available on Amazon. 

    To help you find the set that’s right for you (and your budget), we rounded up five of the best models that reviewers on Amazon love the most. Check them out below:

    1. A premium option from trusted audio brand Bose

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Score: 4.6 out of 5 stars

    Fully customize your music listening experience with these Bose headphones that offer full noise cancellation. You can set the bass, mid-range and treble levels to your preference and essentially create your own concert. They offer up to 24 hours of battery life.

    Promising review: "I needed noise-cancelling headphones for when I go into the office as it can be noisy there and it is hard to concentrate. So when I wear these headphones I don’t hear anything! And they really keep the charge for a long time which is terrific! And they are very comfortable to wear. And they come with a great case that is very portable for traveling. Highly recommend!" —tvgirl

    Get them from Amazon for $249 (originally $329; available in three colors).

    2. A budget-friendly option from Soundcore with thousands of accolades

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Score: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    With active noise cancellation, high quality sound, strong bass, and a whopping 40-hour playtime on a single charge, these headphones are a great budget option for wireless listening.

    Promising review: "The sound is very clean and deep. It had extra bass if you like it and the noise canceling is amazing. I am impressed by the quality of sound and the price. Don’t think twice and get them. The headphones themselves are great made and good quality. They are also very comfortable around the ears with that super soft memory foam. I have buds but after a while they slide of my ear and make it sore so this is a much better choice." —Sara

    Get them from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in three colors).

    3. A pair from beloved brand Sony with nearly 45,000 5-star reviews

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Score: 4.7 out of 5 stars

    These wireless Sony headphones have dual noise sensor technology, which uses two microphones on both earcups to capture ambient noise. You can use the touch sensors on these headphones to control music playback and take calls. With up to 30 hours of battery life and a feature that pauses your music when you remove them from your ears, these headphones will instantly become your new favorites.

    Promising review: "I’m very picky with headphones and I can never find any that don’t hurt my ears and head but THESE are amazing. The noise cancelling helps to isolate any noise and even without hearing anything they are perfect for people with anxiety. It really helps to concentrate even to sleep in. I love them and are worth the money." —SkylarG

    Get it from Amazon for $228 (originally $348; available in three colors).

    4. A reviewer-approved Beats set that’s on super-sale right now

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Score: 4.7 out of 5 stars

    These Beats wireless headphones offer noise cancellation and up to 22 hours of battery life. They even come with a carrying case so you can take them on the go to make calls, control music and use Siri.

    Promising review: "I work in manufacturing and all other headphones or ear buds I have purchased didn't cancel out the loud machines. These headphones are amazing! The sound quality is great! Even sounds wonderful on a low volume so I can hear my music and the people around me. They are also very comfortable! They surround my ear instead of sitting on top and smashing them! Highly recommended!" —Kim

    Get it from Amazon for $230.99+ (available in four colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.