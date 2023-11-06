The Best Bed Pillows Under $50 That Sleepers Swear By

The right pillow can make all the difference in your quality of sleep. After all, no one wants to wake up with a stiff neck, achy shoulders, and back pain. And since bedding can be super expensive, the last thing you want to do is spend your life’s savings on a pillow only to find that it fails to live up to its price. Luckily, affordable bed pillows do in fact exist, and you don’t have to sacrifice on quality to have one.