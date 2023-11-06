Skip To Content
    The Best Bed Pillows Under $50 That Sleepers Swear By

    You don't have to spend a fortune to get quality sleep.

    The right pillow can make all the difference in your quality of sleep. After all, no one wants to wake up with a stiff neck, achy shoulders, and back pain. And since bedding can be super expensive, the last thing you want to do is spend your life’s savings on a pillow only to find that it fails to live up to its price. Luckily, affordable bed pillows do in fact exist, and you don’t have to sacrifice on quality to have one.

    While you may not be able to visit every store in the world to squeeze every pillow in search of the perfect one, you can however rely on other sleepers’ feedback to pick the best one for you. 

    Below, we rounded up some of the best bed pillows under $50 you can buy online:

    1. Casper Essential pillow

    photo of pillow
    Target

    Designed for all sleeping positions, this Casper pillow offers a lush outer feel and responsive support thanks to the short fibers on the interior. It has over 300 five-star ratings on Target's website.

    Promising review: "I have tried many different brands of pillows. The Casper pillow is my favorite thus far. It suits my need for a firm yet not 'brick hard' pillow. I sleep on my back and my side, and this pillow is comfortable in both positions. It is not the cooling pillow, but I have found that it doesn’t smother my head and make me sweat." —Pip

    Get it from Target for $40+ (available in two sizes). 

    2. Wayfair Sleep memory foam pillow

    Wayfair

    This pillow has over 16,00 5-star ratings on Wayfair and is made of supportive, temperature-regulating shredded memory foam that relieves pressure on your head while you slumber. It's designed with ventilation to keep you cool throughout the night and has a machine-washable cover that can be unzipped and removed for laundry day.

    Promising review: "I love it! It’s perfect for my neck and back issues. It puffs right back up each morning! I would definitely recommend them!” —Angie

    Get it from Wayfair for $30.99+ (available in two sizes).

    3. Quince premium down alternative pillow

    The pillow
    Quince

    Filled with hypoallergenic microfiber fill, this pillow has an overall rating of 4.8 stars on Quince and is available in two densities: soft/medium and medium/firm. It has a cotton sateen shell and gives a similar feeling of traditional down, but with allergies in mind.

    Promising review: "I am very difficult when it comes to choosing a great pillow for bedtime. I usually sleep on my side, and after giving these pillows a try, my husband and I are both very happy with our decision to try them. We both have two, which is very convenient since our bed doesn’t have a headboard, and when it’s bedtime and we both get our books, we position them behind us and have no issues with discomfort in our backs and necks. These are definitely a must if you are still in search of the perfect, soft, but not too soft, bedroom pillows. Price is unbeatable for the quality of this Quince product." —Alexia S.

    Get it from Quince for $39.90 (available in two sizes and two firmness levels).

    4. A two-pack of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This set comes with two pillows ideal for all sleeping styles, but the reviews from side sleepers are particularly glowing. The pillows are filled with a soft down alternative. Their breathability is designed to keep you cool at night, and they have a bounce-back texture to retain their shape.

    Promising review: "I can’t tell you how many pillows I have bought and thrown away. But this pillow is the BEST! I am a side sleeper and have struggled with neck pain for years. This pillow supports my neck perfectly, and I wake up refreshed with no pain!! I’m buying more of these! They are incredible!" —Hellothere

    Get it from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in two sizes).

    5. A two-pack of Utopia Bedding bed pillows

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    With over 35,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, this pillow set comes in queen and king sizes and contains plush poly fiber fill. You have the option of blue, light gray, black, dark gray, or white piping designs for added stylish flair.

    Promising review: "I’d been on the hunt for the perfect pillow after ruining my go-to pillow in the wash. These pillows are the perfect height, amount of stuffing, weight, etc. I suffer with neck trouble, and these are exactly what I was looking for. Would give 10 stars if I could." —Mama3

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four sizes and seven colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.