Tell Us The Questionable Recipe From Your State That Makes Some Lift Their Nose With Disgust

Mississippi people sure do know what they're doing in the kitchen.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

Thanks to social media, I think we've seen the best of the best and the weirdest of the weird when it comes to people's hometown favorite favorites. For example, Minnesota people sure do love their tater tot casserole:

Tater tot casserole features ground beef and cream of mushroom, layered with corn, green beans, and tater tots — then topped with cheddar cheese:

Krista Torres

Folks from Mississippi have an incredible dish called Mississippi chicken that is SUPER easy and probably one of my new favorite meals. It's just chicken breasts, au jus mix, Ranch seasoning mix, pepperoncinis, and butter. Delish!

As someone from Kansas, I would say bierocks are a pretty solid go-to staple.

Brent Hofacker / Getty Images/500px Plus

And apparently, Cuban sandwiches are a big thing in Florida.

Lauripatterson / Getty Images

And although this is more of a dessert than a dinner, people Iowa really love Snickers salad:

Martince2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

So, you get it — share the easy, go-to staple that everyone from your state loves. Maybe we will make it, so be sure to drop the recipe!!!