"The guy looks at me and says, 'You know that's not milk, right?' It won't kill you to drink regular milk, right? It's good for you.' Now, here's where I might be the asshole. I said, 'Yeah, it won't kill me, but I don't want to Hershey squirt all the way home. I don't want to shit myself from now until there is nothing left in my stomach. So, if you don't mind, I will take my oat milk latte and not shit myself, thanks.'"