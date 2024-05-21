"Oh, To Have An Emotionally Intelligent Dad" — This Text One Dad Sent After Witnessing His Daughter's Recent Breakup Is Going Viral Because His Perspective Is Helping So Many People

BuzzFeed also spoke to Scott who said he sent the text after taking Fallon out to dinner at her favorite spot to try to cheer her up the night of her breakup. "She tried to put on a brave face, but I could tell she was still pretty sad; when we got home, she went straight to her room and was pretty quiet. I knew she didn’t want to talk about it, but I wanted to let her know I was here for her and that she would be okay. So I sat down and just started typing from my heart. I wanted to give her some of my perspective because she has always valued it, and I know she could’ve used a reminder that there was light at the end of the tunnel."