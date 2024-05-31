15 Mind-Morphing Pictures That Will Destroy Your Visual Perspective In Ways You Didn't Know Were Possible

"This really messed with my brain..."

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

Welcome to this week's edition of ~photos that were so confusing, they stopped us in our tracks~. A recent head-scratching photo that stumped a lot of people was this cat. It is not photoshopped; can you figure it out?!

A cat peers through a small opening in a door, looking curiously into the room
If you're still perplexed, the cat is peeking around the corner of the wall and poking its head out.

1. For this week, let's begin with a rolling chair that is definitely not missing its leg:

A close-up shot of the legs and wheels of a rolling office chair on a striped rug
If you don't see it, the leg isn't vertical; it's horizontal. It blends in with the sixth grey stripe in the rug (counting down from the upper left) REALLY well.

2. Let's move on to the windshield of this vehicle. A pole has not crashed directly through it:

A car with a power pole fallen into its windshield is parked on the side of a tree-lined street
It's simply a reflection of the top of the pole that perfectly lines up with the pole behind the car. What looks like "cracks" in the windshield is just the lines from the pole.

3. This bike does, indeed, have front and back tires:

Mountain bike with a missing front wheel, resting on a dirt trail among grass and plants
The wheels are just totally covered in mud and they blend in with the ground!

4. These eyeglasses don't have weird eyeball-looking photos attached to them:

A pair of eyeglasses and headphones are on a white table with a red patterned runner
The "eyeballs" you see in the glasses are just a reflection of the lamp above.

5. Speaking of lamps, it might really bug you trying to figure out how this one appears to be standing with just two legs:

Modern living room with a tripod floor lamp, white shade, window seat with cushions, lantern decor, and a fireplace
The third leg is perfectly hidden behind the leg on the right.

6. This is not an indention on a countertop, you just need to turn your phone upside down to realize it is a water splatter:

A water spill on a white surface resembling a surprised face with two eyes, a nose, and a mouth
Reddit user u/solrakkavon explained it perfectly: "That happens because we expect the highlights from the water to come from above, which creates the idea of convexity, that is, water above the surface. If instead you see shadows from above, like this post. It suggests the topography is concave as if the ground was carved away. Turning your phone upside down switches the highlights and shadows around to the 'normal' position, and it makes you see water again."

7. Let's move on to this staircase that'll mess with your eyes. It is not a flooring contractor mishap:

A staircase with uneven, irregular steps leading to an upper level in a house. The steps vary in height and depth, posing a potential tripping hazard
A piece of carpet is just lying over the center of the stairs. For some reason, the angles just really mess with your eyes.

8. This is not a fairly large shark that washed onto shore:

A small shark lies on a sandy beach next to seaweed and fishing equipment
It's just a little guy that was caught with a fishing pole:

A person holding a small shark by the ocean
9. This is not a photoshopped pic of nature, it is just real life:

A long, empty road flanked by tall trees on the left and a calm river on the right, extending into the horizon under a partly cloudy sky
The trees are perfectly aligned down the street in Kanaaldijk Oost, Nigtevecht, The Netherlands. Here is a Google Earth image of the location.

10. This is not a giant step in front of someone's garage:

A newly constructed concrete driveway leads to a double-door garage with an adjacent carport in a wooded backyard setting
It's just a freshly-poured cement driveway with an angle on the left that makes it look that way.

11. This is not a bedspread with an actual bear:

A black dog sleeps on a bear-themed bedspread that matches the pillowcases, featuring bear prints and bear images
A dog is just perfectly laying on top of it the bear design.

12. While we are on the topic of dogs, this one is not driving a car:

Convertible with red rims at a green light; a person and a dog are in the car. Multiple retail signs in the background, including Big Lots and FoodMaxx
It is just in the backseat behind its human-driving owner.

13. This is not a giant pool with floating rubber duckies, those are actual people in a normal-sized above-ground pool:

A round above-ground pool with two floating rubber ducks is viewed from the top of the pool ladder on a sunny day
The pic was just taken really close to the ladder, making the pool look incredibly huge.

14. This is not one frighteningly large praying mantis:

A praying mantis clings to a car window in a dimly lit parking lot at night
It is just on someone's windshield and they took the pic sitting inside the car, so it looks massive (and scary).

15. And since we started with a cat optical illusion, let's end on one. This cat does, in fact, have a body:

A close-up of a cat lying on a couch, looking relaxed with its head resting on the cushion.
The person who took the photo is just so close to its face you can't see its body behind its head.

Phew! Which one stumped you the most? Let us know in the comments...and be on the lookout for more confusing perspectives next week!