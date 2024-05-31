Welcome to this week's edition of ~photos that were so confusing, they stopped us in our tracks~. A recent head-scratching photo that stumped a lot of people was this cat. It is not photoshopped; can you figure it out?!
1.For this week, let's begin with a rolling chair that is definitely not missing its leg:
2.Let's move on to the windshield of this vehicle. A pole has not crashed directly through it:
3.This bike does, indeed, have front and back tires:
4.These eyeglasses don't have weird eyeball-looking photos attached to them:
5.Speaking of lamps, it might really bug you trying to figure out how this one appears to be standing with just two legs:
6.This is not an indention on a countertop, you just need to turn your phone upside down to realize it is a water splatter:
7.Let's move on to this staircase that'll mess with your eyes. It is not a flooring contractor mishap:
8.This is not a fairly large shark that washed onto shore:
It's just a little guy that was caught with a fishing pole:
9.This is not a photoshopped pic of nature, it is just real life:
10.This is not a giant step in front of someone's garage:
11.This is not a bedspread with an actual bear:
12.While we are on the topic of dogs, this one is not driving a car:
13.This is not a giant pool with floating rubber duckies, those are actual people in a normal-sized above-ground pool:
14.This is not one frighteningly large praying mantis:
15.And since we started with a cat optical illusion, let's end on one. This cat does, in fact, have a body:
Phew! Which one stumped you the most? Let us know in the comments...and be on the lookout for more confusing perspectives next week!