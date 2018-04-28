Anyone Who Knows A Nurse Will 110% Relate To This Post In Every Aspect

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link 1. First things first, you've come to completely accept their footwear choice. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link danskolove / Via instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 2. They have no problem at all talking about any kind of bodily fluid WHILE EATING. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Dimension Films

3. Honestly? They truly have no filter when it comes to the human body.

aljean246o1 / Via instagram.com

Advertisement 4. You can always rely on them to have extra Band-Aids, syringes, gauze, medical tape, etc. because they accidentally get carried home in their pockets.

mrsrobinjones / Via Instagram: @mrsrobinjones

5. And you've seen firsthand how the extra syringes *do* come in handy.

Twitter: @danamals3

6. They're the only person you trust to text a photo to when you get a weird rash – or any type of ailment.

sammi_williams / Via instagram.com

7. You've made them tell you their most BANANAS story that happened at work (because every nurse has one!).

buzzfeed.com

Advertisement 8. And while they do tell you funny stories about patients, they also follow HIPAA guidelines and don't give any personal details.

Twitter: @guacagabs

9. You've received a text at 4 in the morning while they were getting ready for work (or already at work) because they work long hours and sometimes forget about time. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

WB

10. You've gone to give them a hug immediately when they got home from work and were received with a "DON'T TOUCH ME YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT GOT ON THE SCRUBS TODAY!"

lachel_ree / Via instagram.com

11. They offhandedly mention it whenever they see someone with GOOD veins.

bignaioficial / Via instagram.com

Advertisement 12. You've heard them talk about all the places where they've stolen naps while working the night shift.

Twitter: @kamudave

13. They can tell you what any type of medication is for, no matter how confusing the name is to pronounce.

bunsrelactationjourney / Via instagram.com

14. You know their DVR is full of medical shows, because they LIVE for watching the drama even though they experience it daily. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

NBC

15. You basically expect them to show up in scrubs if you ask them to hang out immediately after their shift.

jordan_shedrow / Via instagram.com

Advertisement 16. They have access to literally any medical-related thing you might need.

Twitter: @DanaherLily

17. You know that they HATE working full moon shifts because they're CONVINCED things are way more hectic on those days.

Twitter: @Darcinator92

18. You sometimes get confused when they refer to certain things in their medical lingo. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

HBO

19. And finally, you know that they are the most hardworking, caring person you've ever had the honor of meeting. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

NBC View Comments