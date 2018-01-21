Claudioventrella / Getty Images

Researchers concluded that the reaction was more of an evolutionary, survival response passed down from ancestors. If they were to see a diseased person, or even a deceased person covered in parasites or maggots, for example, they knew to avoid them. So today, you're unconsciously terrified of getting an infectious illness – and the tiny holes closely resemble the appearance of disease, parasites, or infection.

TBH, this makes the most sense to me. I don't feel like I have an unconscious fear of animals who have skin with hole-like patterns, but having an unconscious fear of disease seems possible. And what I have noticed is that it especially bugs me when it is on someone's skin, like the photoshopped lotus seeds, so that also makes the disease theory seem pretty accurate to me.