Women Are Feeling Refreshed After Seeing Rachel McAdams's Recent Interview Where She Doesn't Appear To Have Botox Or Any Work Done On Her Face

A refreshingly real celebrity.

Rachel McAdams needs no introduction. She rose to fame in 2004, playing Regina George in Mean Girls and Allie Hamilton in The Notebook. Since then, she's steadily gained credits in both TV and film, including her most recent film, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Closeup of Rachel McAdams
Speaking to Vogue a few weeks ago, she talked about some of the iconic outfits she has worn in her movies over the years.

Closeup of Rachel McAdams
"The blue dress from The Notebook. This was the first thing I think I wore on camera, and it fit like a glove," she said, adding that she had to try on several different dresses before they landed on that one.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is outside, wearing a short-sleeve button-up dress
She then went on to explain how director Nick Cassavetes told her it might be helpful if she gained weight for when they shot the younger version of her.

Rachel McAdams discusses her &quot;Notebook&quot; look while wearing a casual outfit
"We took a break over Christmas and came back and shot the younger stuff, and Cassavetes said, 'Wouldn't it be great if you could gain a little weight over Christmas, have a great time...so you'll be a little more full-figured when you come back as your younger self...' which I thought was a great idea," Rachel shared with Vogue.

However, Rachel ran into a little hiccup after gaining the weight because the reshoots weren't taken into consideration. "Trying to squeeze back into that blue dress wasn't easy! I remember the buttons kept popping off whenever I would sit down," laughed Rachel.

Closeup of Rachel McAdams
And although I myself have never noticed the weight changes — or any buttons popping! — that was not what people were particularly interested in...

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in a rural park scene from &quot;The Notebook,&quot; with Ryan following Rachel as she walks holding packages near a vintage car
New Line Cinema

They noticed how well 45-year-old Rachel has aged.

Comment by Daniellespah: &quot;I love to see that she’s one of the famous people in her age group that hasn’t changed their face, it’s very refreshing.&quot; Image contains a profile picture of Daniellespah
People agreed that Rachel exuded confidence, realness, and happiness.

Comment by anakaliaeastwood praising a celebrity for looking real, comfortable, confident, and not hiding their aging. Text truncated with &quot;Read more&quot; link
Women felt accepted in their own skin watching her interview.

&quot;It&#x27;s SO nice to see that she has some lines around her eyes and on her forehead...like me!&quot;
And couldn't help but notice how completely stunning she is!

Comment by @alyonavam9040: &quot;Why is she so stunning. She is one of those people who ages so well. She looks older and not older at all at the same time. Love everything about her. The outfit, the facial mimicry, the hair, the sparkle in her ...&quot; 2.2K likes
It was all good and positive vibes.

A social media comment by @manana6646 saying: &quot;She has one of the most beautiful smiles!!! She&#x27;s very expressive and I love her so much for that!&quot; The comment has 2.9K likes
Rachel McAdams. Truly a timeless beauty! (Also, the fact that Mean Girls came out 20 years ago still seems unreal. 🤯)

Rachel McAdams smiles for a photo wearing a stylish top with black trim at the Tony Awards event
You can watch her interview with Vogue here:

