"The blue dress from The Notebook. This was the first thing I think I wore on camera, and it fit like a glove," she said, adding that she had to try on several different dresses before they landed on that one.
She then went on to explain how director Nick Cassavetes told her it might be helpful if she gained weight for when they shot the younger version of her.
"We took a break over Christmas and came back and shot the younger stuff, and Cassavetes said, 'Wouldn't it be great if you could gain a little weight over Christmas, have a great time...so you'll be a little more full-figured when you come back as your younger self...' which I thought was a great idea," Rachel shared with Vogue.
However, Rachel ran into a little hiccup after gaining the weight because the reshoots weren't taken into consideration. "Trying to squeeze back into that blue dress wasn't easy! I remember the buttons kept popping off whenever I would sit down," laughed Rachel.
And although I myself have never noticed the weight changes — or any buttons popping! — that was not what people were particularly interested in...
They noticed how well 45-year-old Rachel has aged.
People agreed that Rachel exuded confidence, realness, and happiness.
Women felt accepted in their own skin watching her interview.
And couldn't help but notice how completely stunning she is!
It was all good and positive vibes.
Rachel McAdams. Truly a timeless beauty! (Also, the fact that Mean Girls came out 20 years ago still seems unreal. 🤯)