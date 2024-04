Sophia told us there are many more "pros" than "cons" in the nannying world, however, she acknowledged that even one con can make or break a job. "The worst, most frustrating thing is lack of respect. This is a career. Nannies are the backbone of many people's lives! Too many parents believe that nannying is a side gig for young women to make some 'quick cash.' The best nannying positions are ones where the parents realize the invaluable contribution that a nanny brings. I do want to add that it's not just parents who bring this mindset — I have had many acquaintances ask me when I'll be quitting nannying to get a 'real job.'"