"Not Again 🙄" — This Mom Wants To Know If She's A Jerk For Not Being Happy About Her Daughter's Second Pregnancy

"We were hoping she would be moving out by the end of the year. She told us today that she is pregnant again. When she told us, I said, 'Not again.' She asked if I was happy for her, and I told her no — we will not look after another kid, and we already wanted her to find her own place by the end of the year or next summer at the latest. She is pissed at us, and we got into an argument. She thinks we are assholes."