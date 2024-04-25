"It Is So Cruel": The Random Ick Millie Bobby Brown Has With Her Fiancé Is Going Viral, And It Is Way Too Ironic

"He's doing an Eleven. I'm like, calm down."

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

A recent interview featuring Millie Bobby Brown is going viral on TikTok. Last month, Millie sat down with BBC Radio 1's film critic Ali Plumb to chat about her movie Damsel. In doing so, the topic of icks came up — and Millie didn't hold back:

Millie shared that her biggest ick is men holding umbrellas. "There's something about it that feels really pathetic. I tried to get on board with it. I did try," she confessed in a TikTok clip from the interview that has been viewed over 3.6 million times.

Closeup of Millie Bobby Brown
Millie then went on to share how she has a new ick. "This morning I was on a flight with my fiancé (Jake Bongiovi), and he got a nosebleed...and I got the ick."

Closeup of Millie Bobby Brown
After laughing about how "cruel" BBC host Ali thinks that ick is, Millie explains, "Do you know why? One, because he got a nosebleed at the most inconvenient time. We just landed. The seatbelt sign was still on, he's doing an Eleven. I'm like, calm down."

Closeup of Millie Bobby Brown
"Two, he's acting as if it's painful. And I'm like, it's not painful...it's giving ick, and that's my new one," she concluded.

Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, is a model who also happens to be Bon Jovi's son if you didn't know — and now we may never ever see him with an umbrella or openly tending to a nosebleed.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Anyway, thousands of people couldn't get over Millie's sheer comedic genius with her "Eleven" comment.

Three social media comments with laughing emojis reacting humorously to an unspecified post
In case you've never seen Stranger Things, she’s referencing her character named Eleven who is known for nosebleeds.

Screenshot from &quot;Stranger Things&quot;
All-in-all everyone just loved how funny Millie is in general.

Comment section from a social media post with users expressing admiration for someone&#x27;s humor
However, we are also now picturing men, in the rain, with no umbrellas:

Men who may feel wet and sad without them.

Man in a wet suit looking to the side, water dripping from his hair and face
I say let them have umbrellas if they bring them joy!

Person jubilantly holding an umbrella on a street, expressing joy
Even if they can never slay as hard as Millie can with one:

Milly Bobby Brown holding an umbrella and walking with others
And I'll let you take the floor on thoughts about her nosebleed ick. Let us know what you think of Millie's icks and, hey, share your own in the comments!

Person with tissue in their nose, indicating a nosebleed or nasal issue, wearing a striped shirt
