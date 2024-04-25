A recent interview featuring Millie Bobby Brown is going viral on TikTok. Last month, Millie sat down with BBC Radio 1's film critic Ali Plumb to chat about her movie Damsel. In doing so, the topic of icks came up — and Millie didn't hold back:
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images / BBC Radio 1 / Stranger Things / Netflix
Millie shared that her biggest ick is men holding umbrellas. "There's something about it that feels really pathetic. I tried to get on board with it. I did try," she confessed in a TikTok clip from the interview that has been viewed over 3.6 million times.
Millie then went on to share how she has a new ick. "This morning I was on a flight with my fiancé (Jake Bongiovi), and he got a nosebleed...and I got the ick."
After laughing about how "cruel" BBC host Ali thinks that ick is, Millie explains, "Do you know why? One, because he got a nosebleed at the most inconvenient time. We just landed. The seatbelt sign was still on, he's doing an Eleven. I'm like, calm down."
"Two, he's acting as if it's painful. And I'm like, it's not painful...it's giving ick, and that's my new one," she concluded.
Millie's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, is a model who also happens to be Bon Jovi's son if you didn't know — and now we may never ever see him with an umbrella or openly tending to a nosebleed.
Anyway, thousands of people couldn't get over Millie's sheer comedic genius with her "Eleven" comment.
In case you've never seen Stranger Things, she’s referencing her character named Eleven who is known for nosebleeds.
All-in-all everyone just loved how funny Millie is in general.
However, we are also now picturing men, in the rain, with no umbrellas:
Men who may feel wet and sad without them.
I say let them have umbrellas if they bring them joy!
Even if they can never slay as hard as Millie can with one:
And I'll let you take the floor on thoughts about her nosebleed ick. Let us know what you think of Millie's icks and, hey, share your own in the comments!