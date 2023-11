"This reminds me of when I went out with my wife and some of my friends. I ordered a pink vodka lemonade, and they started teasing me, saying it wasn't a manly drink and that I must be gay. I just turned to my wife and asked her, 'Damn, am I actually gay?' She said, 'It didn't strike me like that an hour ago when you were on top of me.' The topic was swiftly changed after that, LOL." — Drogeto