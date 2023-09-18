And it's no surprise then that his mom insisted on coming along when she was wedding dress shopping with her own mom and her friends. "I was so lucky to have found what I was looking for. But my fiancé's mother picked a dress that she liked much better and said 'she always pictured her son's bride in it.' My mom and friends thought this line was creepy. I thought the dress was somewhat creepy and toooootally not my type. I apologized and thanked her for her 'vision' but told her that I'd already decided on a dress that I had 'envisioned' myself wearing at my wedding!"