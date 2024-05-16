    "I Feel Attacked" — People Are Being Exposed After Jennifer Garner Revealed What She Considered "A Lot" To Eat In This Scene From "13 Going On 30"

    "Wait, is that a lot?"

    Krista Torres
    by Krista Torres

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A Food Network TikTok featuring Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten is going viral on the platform.

    Monica Schipper / WireImage, Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

    The TikTok snippet is from the season premiere of Be My Guest with Ina Garten featuring Jennifer Garner.

    @foodnetwork

    we’ll never watch this scene the same 😂 love it, @Jen Garner and Ina! #bemyguest

    ♬ original sound - Food Network

    In the clip, Ina asks Jennifer, "Is there any time on film that you had to eat something over and over again when you have to do take after take?"

    Ina Garten smiles in an interview with a &quot;Food&quot; category tag, likely discussing her culinary experiences
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    "Yes, that happened so much in the film 13 Going on 30. There's this one shot where I'm entering a party and it's really long. It's done in one take," Jennifer says.

    Closeup of Jennifer Garner
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    Jennifer continues, "There are no cuts in it, so we had to film it the whole way without having any mistakes. And in every single take, I took a shrimp and ate the whole thing."

    Closeup of Jennifer Garner
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    "WE DID 22 TAKES," gasps Jennifer, recalling the event.

    Jennifer Garner smiles, wearing glasses and a checked blazer, in a kitchen setting
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    Shocked, Ina exclaims, "OH NO!!! YOU HAD TO EAT 22 SHRIMP?!!!"

    Closeup of Ina Garten
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    "22 WHOLE SHRIMP!!!!"

    Closeup of Jennifer Garner with shrimp and exclamation marks over her face
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    Then Jennifer dramatically explains, "I will never forget, 'I was like, 'UGHHHH I am gonna sit down for a minute!!!!!'"

    Closeup of Jennifer Garner
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    People immediately questioned whether or not 22 shrimp was, in fact, "a lot."

    Person laughing with text &quot;Wait is that a lot&quot; indicating surprise or humor, possibly about a food quantity.
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    Because, to most people, it seems like a reasonable amount.

    Comment on social media from user stating, &quot;Is that not the standard amount,&quot; with 867 likes
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    In fact, most consider that more of an appetizer.

    User expressing confusion about &#x27;2*2*2&#x27; referring to it as an appetizer, with likes and replies visible
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    A snack, even.

    Text from a social media post reading: &quot;22 shrimps is what I eat while I decide what to order on ubereats for my main meal.&quot;
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    You get it, people don't think this is a lot of shrimp.

    Person laughing with text about finishing a shrimp ring
    @foodnetwork / tiktok.com

    Lastly, if you're curious about what scene it is, I couldn't find a clip online, but it is from when she enters into this party:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    You can watch the full episode of Be My Guest with Ina Garten featuring Jennifer Garner on Max.