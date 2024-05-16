Food·Posted 1 hour ago"I Feel Attacked" — People Are Being Exposed After Jennifer Garner Revealed What She Considered "A Lot" To Eat In This Scene From "13 Going On 30""Wait, is that a lot?"by Krista TorresBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail A Food Network TikTok featuring Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten is going viral on the platform. Monica Schipper / WireImage, Michael Loccisano / Getty Images The TikTok snippet is from the season premiere of Be My Guest with Ina Garten featuring Jennifer Garner. @foodnetwork we’ll never watch this scene the same 😂 love it, @Jen Garner and Ina! #bemyguest ♬ original sound - Food Network In the clip, Ina asks Jennifer, "Is there any time on film that you had to eat something over and over again when you have to do take after take?" @foodnetwork / tiktok.com "Yes, that happened so much in the film 13 Going on 30. There's this one shot where I'm entering a party and it's really long. It's done in one take," Jennifer says. @foodnetwork / tiktok.com Jennifer continues, "There are no cuts in it, so we had to film it the whole way without having any mistakes. And in every single take, I took a shrimp and ate the whole thing." @foodnetwork / tiktok.com "WE DID 22 TAKES," gasps Jennifer, recalling the event. @foodnetwork / tiktok.com Shocked, Ina exclaims, "OH NO!!! YOU HAD TO EAT 22 SHRIMP?!!!" @foodnetwork / tiktok.com "22 WHOLE SHRIMP!!!!" @foodnetwork / tiktok.com Then Jennifer dramatically explains, "I will never forget, 'I was like, 'UGHHHH I am gonna sit down for a minute!!!!!'" @foodnetwork / tiktok.com People immediately questioned whether or not 22 shrimp was, in fact, "a lot." @foodnetwork / tiktok.com Because, to most people, it seems like a reasonable amount. @foodnetwork / tiktok.com In fact, most consider that more of an appetizer. @foodnetwork / tiktok.com A snack, even. @foodnetwork / tiktok.com You get it, people don't think this is a lot of shrimp. @foodnetwork / tiktok.com Lastly, if you're curious about what scene it is, I couldn't find a clip online, but it is from when she enters into this party: View this video on YouTube youtube.com You can watch the full episode of Be My Guest with Ina Garten featuring Jennifer Garner on Max.