In the video, J.R. asks people to change the way they think and speak. "The quickest way to change your mindset is to change your 'word set.' Our speech is a direct reflection of the way we think and feel, it shows in the way our speech affects other people and ourselves. Saying that I 'help my wife with the kids' perpetuates the idea that she has the responsibility to our children and I am merely assisting. We have a partnership; I care for my kids, and I don’t help."