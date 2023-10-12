  • Viral badge

"I Don't Help My Wife Cook, Clean, Do Laundry, Or Take Care Of The Kids" — This Dad On TikTok Has Gone Mega Viral For His Rant About Being A Man

"I made the video to switch the narrative. Brittany is my partner, not my employee."

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

J.R. Minton has been married to his wife for four years, and they have four kids total. Recently, J.R. has caught the attention of over six million people with his video below:

"I don't help my wife cook, I don't help my wife take care of the kids, clean, laundry — none of that," he starts in the video.

A closeup of J.R. speaking
tiktok.com @minton__jr

"Because I do what I am supposed to do as a father and a husband. I cook. I clean. I do the laundry. I take care of the kids. I can't HELP my wife do those things because they are my job, too. Change the way you speak, change the way you think, and grow the fuck up and be a man."

Closeup of J.R.
tiktok.com @minton__jr

BuzzFeed spoke to J.R. who said he decided to make the video after seeing firsthand how his wife, Brittany, was belittled for being a stay-at-home mom. "I’ve seen her role in the family consistently be undervalued — by friends, family, generally everyone. She is constantly made to feel that she isn’t doing enough, while also made to feel that she should just be eternally grateful to me as the 'provider.' It’s completely backward," he said.

@minton__jr

#stitch with @racksandtracks get it together. #sahmlife #sahm

♬ original sound - J.R. Minton
"I may provide money from my work, but she affords me the ability to work. Having a SAHM is a privilege for me and the kids, not Brittany. I made the video to switch the narrative. Brittany is my partner, not my employee. I have just as much responsibility to our house and children," he added.

In the video, J.R. asks people to change the way they think and speak. "The quickest way to change your mindset is to change your 'word set.' Our speech is a direct reflection of the way we think and feel, it shows in the way our speech affects other people and ourselves. Saying that I 'help my wife with the kids' perpetuates the idea that she has the responsibility to our children and I am merely assisting. We have a partnership; I care for my kids, and I don’t help."

J.R. first started making videos because he would see people debating the correct answer to a question. "I often found myself disagreeing with all the answers that people would provide. So, instead of just answering the question with my own opinion, I started looking at the question. If there are 100 different answers that can all be labeled as wrong, maybe the question is wrong. That’s been my whole goal —find better questions to ask," he shared.

@minton__jr

I’ve always told him that our relationship is most important, not my title. He can call me whatever he wants. Ever since we met when he was 2, he started calling me what my daughter calls me—Papa. #stepdad

♬ original sound - J.R. Minton

J.R. is also starting a series of DIY projects and household maintenance; if you want to follow along, you can do so on his TikTok and IG!