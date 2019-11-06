1. When this trans teenager got emotional after being surprised with receiving her first dose of hormones.
2. When these teens pretended to be pregnant — using a watermelon — to sneak snacks into a theater.
3. When this little girl asked her parents to be friends after they had an argument.
4. When this girl was asked to send a nude photo of herself under her towel and she kept sending pictures of towels under towels.
5. When this 11-year-old girl broke up with her boyfriend using the most savage texts.
6. When a girl posted this photo that made it look like she only had four fingers and became an international meme.
7. When this girl's neighbor asked her to stop smoking, but she wasn't smoking, she just had a taquito in her mouth.
8. When this girl's beautiful handmade prom dress went viral online.
9. This teen who asked Wendy's for free chicken nuggets for a year and got them.
10. When this girl left her phone charger in an Uber so they would have to meet again and she could ask him out, but he later texted her that he was married.
11. When this girl posted that her ex was cheating on her on social media and it went viral, but then she got back together with him and learned a valuable lesson about oversharing.
12. When this girl ruined her boyfriend's promposal, saying the signs asking about prom were "a shitty way to ask someone to prom," not realizing it was her boyfriend asking her.
13. This girl who took her senior photos at Taco Bell and went viral.
14. When this girl with Down syndrome started redefining the standards of beauty by modeling.
15. When this gorilla nearly broke through glass after a little girl started beating her chest.
16. And when teens protested their school's sexist prom dress code and won.
CORRECTION
Eric Maison's name and pronouns were misstated in an earlier version of this post.