16 Kids And Teens Who Won The Internet This Decade

The next decade has a lot to live up to!

Krista Torres
Krista Torres
BuzzFeed Staff

1. When this trans teenager got emotional after being surprised with receiving her first dose of hormones.

In 2015, Eric Maison surprised his transgender daughter Corey with her first dose of hormones — something the 14-year-old had been waiting over two years to receive.

2. When these teens pretended to be pregnant — using a watermelon — to sneak snacks into a theater.

Priscilla @yungpripri

@bretmanrock we had too 😩😂🍉

In 2016, 18-year-old Priscilla Banuelos and her friends Alyssa Lopez, Angie Silveira, and Amador Costa strapped hollowed-out watermelon halves to themselves, pretending to be pregnant, so they could sneak snacks into a theater in Riverbank, California.

3. When this little girl asked her parents to be friends after they had an argument.

In 2015, Tiana was 6 years old when this sweet moment was caught on video by her mom, Cherish, who told BuzzFeed she had been been exchanging words with her daughter's father in an unkind tone.

In 2015, Tiana was 6 years old when this sweet moment was caught on video by her mom, Cherish, who told BuzzFeed she had been been exchanging words with her daughter's father in an unkind tone.

4. When this girl was asked to send a nude photo of herself under her towel and she kept sending pictures of towels under towels.

In 2017, 16-year-old Jacquie Ross from North Carolina was asked what was under her towel, so she came up with the perfect response.

5. When this 11-year-old girl broke up with her boyfriend using the most savage texts.

Madi Nickens @madinickens

HAHAHAHAH oh my god 😂😂😭 my sisters "official break up" with her bf

In 2015, 17-year-old Madi Nickens from Texas posted the conversation and it went viral. It ends with: "Screw you, Joey. Ding, ding, ding. What was that? Oh yeah, the elevator 'cause you're not on my level. I won this fight. We're over for real this time."

6. When a girl posted this photo that made it look like she only had four fingers and became an international meme.

L Brrrr🕊 @larosebaby

just got my nails done💅🏾

In 2016, Twitter user Vicky explained to BuzzFeed that the photo came about because she is double-jointed and she posted it as a joke between her friends. See how she did it in this article.

7. When this girl's neighbor asked her to stop smoking, but she wasn't smoking, she just had a taquito in her mouth.

8. When this girl's beautiful handmade prom dress went viral online.

KYEMAH MCENTYRE @KyeTheCreator

This is for always being labeled as, "ugly" or "angry". Thank God, stereotypes are just opinions. - Kyemah McEntyre✊🏾

In 2015, New Jersey senior Kyemah McEntyre told BuzzFeed she was motivated to create the dress because of being bullied when she was younger.

9. This teen who asked Wendy's for free chicken nuggets for a year and got them.

Wendy's @Wendys

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter

In 2017, Carter Wilkerson asked the internet to help him get free nuggets for a year. His tweet became the most retweeted tweet ever with over 3 million retweets, so Wendy's congratulated him with the nuggs.

10. When this girl left her phone charger in an Uber so they would have to meet again and she could ask him out, but he later texted her that he was married.

In 2016, Twitter user @KelliAmirah shared a play-by-play of her whole scheme, which ended with meeting him and a text saying that he was married.

11. When this girl posted that her ex was cheating on her on social media and it went viral, but then she got back together with him and learned a valuable lesson about oversharing.

kylie jean 💋 @kyliegriswold97

My bf cheated on me so I logged into his snap &amp; posted these on his story. Xoxo enjoy

In 2019, Kylie Griswold logged into her boyfriend's Snapchat and posted that he had cheated on her. It went viral, but then — five days later — she decided to get back together with him. She posted on Twitter, "My apologies for causing such a ruckus just to get back together with him! In conclusion, everyone fucks up. We’re all human. I’m officially canceled."

12. When this girl ruined her boyfriend's promposal, saying the signs asking about prom were "a shitty way to ask someone to prom," not realizing it was her boyfriend asking her.

In 2015, Daniel Pena made signs along the road asking his girlfriend, Alex, to prom. The signs said: "Alex. Will. You. Marry. LOL JK. Go To. Prom. With Me." Alex misread the first sign, so she didn't know they were for her and gave her opinion of the promposal.

13. This girl who took her senior photos at Taco Bell and went viral.

brittany @mogirlprobs

remember when I told you guys I was gonna get my senior pictures at taco bell and you thought I was joking

In 2015, 17-year-old Brittany Nicole Creech shared the photos on Twitter and they generated over 21,000 shares.

14. When this girl with Down syndrome started redefining the standards of beauty by modeling.

Facebook: madelinesmodelling

In 2015, 18-year-old aspiring model Madeline Stuart started changing the standards of beauty. "Modeling will help change [society's] view of people with Down syndrome," she wrote on Facebook. "Exposure will help to create acceptance."

15. When this gorilla nearly broke through glass after a little girl started beating her chest.

In 2015, the gesture — which is actually a sign of dominance for gorillas — caused the gorilla to charge the glass enclosure at the zoo, cracking it.

16. And when teens protested their school's sexist prom dress code and won.

Lily @LILwillingham

Good thing they told us a week before prom it's not like everyone has their dress already.......

In 2017, flyers posted at Stanton College Prep, a public high school in Jacksonville, Florida, showed prom dresses with low backs, plunging necklines, and a leg slit. They said, "Going to Stanton Prom? NO YOU'RE NOT." Another poster showed a sleeveless gown, accompanied with the text: "Going to Stanton Prom? YES YOU ARE. GOOD GIRL." 18-year-old Lily Willingham and other girls from the school wore purple and white and duct-taped female symbols to their shirts as they protested, and won.

CORRECTION

Eric Maison's name and pronouns were misstated in an earlier version of this post.

