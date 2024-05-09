6.

"The butt crack....I just...I can't. I can't divorce the love of my life, the father of my kids, the person with whom I can laugh and cry together, my life partner in sickness and health, good times and bad over the fact that he will NOT pull up his pants. The crack is everywhere. Cute video of the kids? He is inevitably bending down at some point in the video with his crack to the camera. Skyping my parents? Sure enough, he is in the background, picking something off the floor, crack to the camera. At the dog park? Let him pick up this dog toy, crack to the world..crack crack crack..I gave up on it but that doesn't mean it doesn't bother me. I live with a butt crack."