15 Lesser-Known Facts That So Many People Are Clueless About

The more you know.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

People recently revealed the shocking things they thought everyone knew, and turns out there are a lot more we need to discuss! These common sense things come from our very intelligent BuzzFeed Community readers. Let's get into it!

1. "Guitar strings drop in pitch when they are exposed to heat, and rise in pitch when exposed to the cold. Guitars are usually left in the room hours before a performance to adjust to its temperature and moisture or lack thereof!"

a man playing the guitar
cosmowatts

2. "American presidential elections, leap year, and the summer Olympics all fall on the same year every four years."

People cheering
caitlinm4a2d303f6

3. "In elevators, there is a star next to the floor with the main exit."

a person pressing a button on an elevator
mglitcher

4. "Voice actor Peter Cullen is the voice for both Optimus Prime and Eeyore."

Eeyore
dsegraves78

5. "None of my coworkers knew that there was a power level setting on the microwave that you could use if you were thawing something out or wanting to heat something more evenly with a lower power setting. Half of them didn’t realize you could enter specific cook times either. They only used the 'plus 30-second' button."

Someone pushing buttons on a microwave
kentlane

6. "People at my community pool do not get out of the water when thunder and lightning are near or right over them. I get out and run home. Almost all of them leave their children right in the water during a thunderstorm. Thank god I was raised in the Northeast."

lightning in the sky
bunbun65

7. "People in parking lots should walk along the sides (as close to the parked cars as possible) and not right in the middle of the thruways as cars are trying to get by."

an empty parking lot
rlmarlatt32

8. "Just because there are fewer bubbles doesn’t mean your water isn’t at boiling point. A hard boil doesn’t mean the water is now hotter. My brother-in-law still doesn’t believe this, no matter how I try to explain it."

water boiling in a pot
allenbanks

9. "When you are turning left from a one-lane turn to a two-lane street, DO NOT turn into the far right lane! UGH."

Lanes on a road
natasshah

10. "We don’t vote for the president. We vote for the ELECTORS who vote for the president."

The White House
kylee42a0a0f79

11. "The only food that never expires is honey."

closeup of honey
hermoinetwin321

12. "Did you know that elevators have been designed with blind people in mind? They will ding once for an up elevator and twice for one going down."

Elevators
angrychipmunk85

13. "Put over-the-counter cortisone cream on a mosquito bite. Everyone and their mother talk about the elaborate shit they do to get mosquito bites to stop itching. Just buy some generic Cortaid."

Closeup of a mosquito
annab4fef789d4

14. "If you're going to the beach, remember the tides are most dramatic at the full moon and new moon. These are called 'spring tides,' and you get the highest highs and lowest lows. The smallest tides are during the first and third quarter phases. These are called 'neap tides.'"

An empty beach
cariad_chavez

15. "Mommy kissing Santa Claus means she’s kissing the dad dressed as Santa, NOT the real Santa."

Closeup of a man dressed as Santa Claus
kylee42a0a0f79

