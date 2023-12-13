1."Guitar strings drop in pitch when they are exposed to heat, and rise in pitch when exposed to the cold. Guitars are usually left in the room hours before a performance to adjust to its temperature and moisture or lack thereof!"
2."American presidential elections, leap year, and the summer Olympics all fall on the same year every four years."
3."In elevators, there is a star next to the floor with the main exit."
4."Voice actor Peter Cullen is the voice for both Optimus Prime and Eeyore."
5."None of my coworkers knew that there was a power level setting on the microwave that you could use if you were thawing something out or wanting to heat something more evenly with a lower power setting. Half of them didn’t realize you could enter specific cook times either. They only used the 'plus 30-second' button."
6."People at my community pool do not get out of the water when thunder and lightning are near or right over them. I get out and run home. Almost all of them leave their children right in the water during a thunderstorm. Thank god I was raised in the Northeast."
7."People in parking lots should walk along the sides (as close to the parked cars as possible) and not right in the middle of the thruways as cars are trying to get by."
14."If you're going to the beach, remember the tides are most dramatic at the full moon and new moon. These are called 'spring tides,' and you get the highest highs and lowest lows. The smallest tides are during the first and third quarter phases. These are called 'neap tides.'"