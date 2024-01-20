What's The One Thing Your Kid Did That Embarrassed The Crap Out Of You?

If you're a parent — or simply know someone with kids — you understand that the role comes with a lot "half smile, grin and bear it" moments.
Like, has your kid — after being around your potty mouth 24/7 — ever said a cuss word to a stranger that mortified you?
Or maybe you took your kid to a public restroom and they called you out for taking a giant poo.
Maybe you accidentally sent your kid to preschool with one of your pads stuck to their back — IDK but it could happen!!
As a busy parent, maybe you got theme day wrong at your kid's elementary school and did a wild updo for nutty hair day, only to find out it was pajama day (or maybe you forgot it was spirit week all together)!
Hey, it happens to the best of us parents. So, let us know your embarrassing moment in the comments!!!