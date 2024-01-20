Skip To Content
What's The One Thing Your Kid Did That Embarrassed The Crap Out Of You?

Whether it is something you — or your kid — did, we want to know!

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

If you're a parent — or simply know someone with kids — you understand that the role comes with a lot "half smile, grin and bear it" moments.

NBC

Like, has your kid — after being around your potty mouth 24/7 — ever said a cuss word to a stranger that mortified you?

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

Or maybe you took your kid to a public restroom and they called you out for taking a giant poo.

Bill Diodato / Getty Images

Maybe you accidentally sent your kid to preschool with one of your pads stuck to their back — IDK but it could happen!!

Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

As a busy parent, maybe you got theme day wrong at your kid's elementary school and did a wild updo for nutty hair day, only to find out it was pajama day (or maybe you forgot it was spirit week all together)!

Emily Stein / Getty Images

Hey, it happens to the best of us parents. So, let us know your embarrassing moment in the comments!!!