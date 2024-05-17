This Dad Is Going Viral For Defending His Las Vegas Dinner Look After His Fashion Icon Wife Said He Wasn't Appropriately Dressed, And People Have Thoughts

In the viral TikTok, a woman named Chloe says, "My dad is currently being barked at by my mom because she doesn't think he's appropriately dressed to be going out to dinner in Las Vegas. So, I'm gonna ask you guys what you think..."
"This is his look," she says, filming her dad, Seth, walking. "Turn around."
"This is a henley, three-button crew that my wife got me for Christmas about nine years ago," Seth explains.
Then it was time for him to showoff his fashionable footwear: "These are the RAGE — the Voorhees."
"The shoes are where I disagree with him on, but overall I think he's killing it," Chloe admits.
And, at Seth's request, Chloe gives a zoom-in on his socks:
"If you have to wear a sportcoat, you're losing," Seth ends the TikTok.
Pretty soon people realized Chloe's mom was Meredith Marks — an award-winning and celeb-favorite jewelry designer — and then they became even more invested.
Meredith's designs have been worn by Rihanna, Charlize Theron, and Courteney Cox to name a few.
So, people were willing to accept the look; however, having a fashion icon as a wife puts Seth at a higher tier of ~style awareness~, so they started switching their opinions.
Most people couldn't get over the shoes...
Paired with the henley.
Although they did admit it was sensible for Vegas!
Because, walking.
And, it is Vegas after all, so anything technically goes.
BuzzFeed spoke to Chloe who said the three of them were on their way to the Michael Jackson Cirque du Soleil show prior to a birthday dinner at Beauty & Essex. "The show was incredible, and the food was divine," she said.
Chloe said her mom thought Seth was dressed too casually. "People get 'dressed' in Las Vegas, and my mom thought he should have worn something more formal, like a button-down or sportcoat."
That being said, Chloe shared that Seth is a self-proclaimed minimalist. "He would travel with only a toothbrush if he could. He travels light and is all about comfort. Plus, he is a big walker, so comfy shoes are always a top priority."
Chloe said she is always supportive of her dad's style for that reason...but she admits the Voorhees with the henley may not have been the best vibe.
(Especially not when you're showing up to places with these two fashion queens!!!)
At the end of the day, though, Seth clearly pulls it all together. "My dad says that 'the ultimate form of fashion is not giving AF what anybody thinks.'" Touché, Seth, touché.
You can see what Chloe and her fam are up to by following her on TikTok and Instagram.