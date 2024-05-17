This Dad Is Going Viral For Defending His Las Vegas Dinner Look After His Fashion Icon Wife Said He Wasn't Appropriately Dressed, And People Have Thoughts

"These are the RAGE — the Voorhees."

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

Nearly six million people are currently invested in this simple TikTok about one dad's Las Vegas look:

@chloemarkss

Clearly dont know how to hold my phone steady when walking lol #fyp #fitcheck

♬ original sound - Chloe Marks

In the viral TikTok, a woman named Chloe says, "My dad is currently being barked at by my mom because she doesn't think he's appropriately dressed to be going out to dinner in Las Vegas. So, I'm gonna ask you guys what you think..."

Alexis Ren inside a well-lit indoor venue, wearing a sleeveless, high-neck top
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

"This is his look," she says, filming her dad, Seth, walking. "Turn around."

@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

"Tell us what you're wearing," she says, as Seth willingly turns to show his outfit:

Tap to reveal Click to reveal
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

"This is a henley, three-button crew that my wife got me for Christmas about nine years ago," Seth explains.

@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

Then it was time for him to showoff his fashionable footwear: "These are the RAGE — the Voorhees."

A close-up of Seth&#x27;s shoes on marble flooring with sneakers and dark pants; no faces visible
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

"The shoes are where I disagree with him on, but overall I think he's killing it," Chloe admits.

@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

And, at Seth's request, Chloe gives a zoom-in on his socks:

@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

"If you have to wear a sportcoat, you're losing," Seth ends the TikTok.

Seth pointing at the camera, wearing a long-sleeve shirt and dark pants
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

Pretty soon people realized Chloe's mom was Meredith Marks — an award-winning and celeb-favorite jewelry designer — and then they became even more invested.

Two social media comments. b00scar says, &quot;His wife is Meredith Marks he better go back to the room and change!&quot; Kevin says, &quot;Once I found out your mom was Meredith Marks, I agree.&quot;
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

Meredith's designs have been worn by Rihanna, Charlize Theron, and Courteney Cox to name a few.

A woman with straight shoulder-length hair smiles in front of a backdrop with text, wearing a sparkling black dress
Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

So, people were willing to accept the look; however, having a fashion icon as a wife puts Seth at a higher tier of ~style awareness~, so they started switching their opinions.

Comment by RachelReads: &quot;I was like he&#x27;s fine and then I saw it was Seth Marks and was like nope Meredith is right!!!&quot;
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

Most people couldn't get over the shoes...

ARNHIKKA commented, &quot;You lost me at the shoes, Seth&quot;, followed by a crying emoji
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

Paired with the henley.

A comment saying, &quot;the henley with the dad sneakers,&quot;
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

Although they did admit it was sensible for Vegas!

Comment reads: &quot;Very sensible shoes for Vegas though lol&quot;
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

Because, walking.

Comment &quot;I think it depends where you&#x27;re going. And honestly, I get the shoes. There&#x27;s so much walking in Vegas!&quot; with 94 likes
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

And, it is Vegas after all, so anything technically goes.

&quot;You can wear whatever you want in Vegas to dinner. I have walked in in short shorts and a t shirt to scarpetta.&quot;
@chloemarkss / tiktok.com

BuzzFeed spoke to Chloe who said the three of them were on their way to the Michael Jackson Cirque du Soleil show prior to a birthday dinner at Beauty & Essex. "The show was incredible, and the food was divine," she said.

Chloe said her mom thought Seth was dressed too casually. "People get 'dressed' in Las Vegas, and my mom thought he should have worn something more formal, like a button-down or sportcoat."

Chloe Marks

That being said, Chloe shared that Seth is a self-proclaimed minimalist. "He would travel with only a toothbrush if he could. He travels light and is all about comfort. Plus, he is a big walker, so comfy shoes are always a top priority."

Chloe Marks

Chloe said she is always supportive of her dad's style for that reason...but she admits the Voorhees with the henley may not have been the best vibe.

Chloe Marks

(Especially not when you're showing up to places with these two fashion queens!!!)

The wome  standing in front of a Fendi backdrop. The woman on the left wears a one-shoulder mini dress and heeled boots. The woman on the right wears a fur coat and knee-high boots
Chloe Marks

At the end of the day, though, Seth clearly pulls it all together. "My dad says that 'the ultimate form of fashion is not giving AF what anybody thinks.'" Touché, Seth, touché.

Steven Simione / WireImage

You can see what Chloe and her fam are up to by following her on TikTok and Instagram.