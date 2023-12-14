Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Name Something That Is Considered "Trashy" If You're Rich, But Classy If You're Broke

The double standard is real.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

Unfortunately, like many things in our society, there's a double standard when it comes to things rich people and broke people do. Let me explain...

For example, if a poor person day drinks, they might be classified as "trashy..."

a man drinking a beer and smoking a cigarette
Ivan Pantic / Getty Images

But if a rich person drinks all day, one might call them "classy."

Men clinking glasses on a private plane
Mensent Photography / Getty Images

Things like going to the casino could be considered "high class" for a rich person...

People cheering in a casino
Jon Feingersh Photography Inc / Getty Images

But if a poor person goes to the casino, they may be called the opposite.

Men smoking and gambling
Iantfoto / Getty Images

If you're broke and not working, people may look down on you...

a person looking for jobs in the newspaper
Geri Lavrov / Getty Images

However, if you're loaded and not working, that could be a real achievement.

a woman sitting in a comfortable chair, bathed in sunlight
Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

So, with little or no money, people often get dubbed "trashy."

Trash in a trash can
Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

Whereas, a rich person may get dubbed "classy" for doing the same thing.

A man fanning himself with cash
Georgi Fadejev / Getty Images

Life sucks sometimes. So, in the comments, let us know what things rich people do that are considered classy but if a poor person does them, people may think it is trashy. Your answers may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

Closeup of a woman
Juanmonino / Getty Images