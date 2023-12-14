Name Something That Is Considered "Trashy" If You're Rich, But Classy If You're Broke

Unfortunately, like many things in our society, there's a double standard when it comes to things rich people and broke people do. Let me explain...
For example, if a poor person day drinks, they might be classified as "trashy..."
But if a rich person drinks all day, one might call them "classy."
Things like going to the casino could be considered "high class" for a rich person...
But if a poor person goes to the casino, they may be called the opposite.
If you're broke and not working, people may look down on you...
However, if you're loaded and not working, that could be a real achievement.
So, with little or no money, people often get dubbed "trashy."
Whereas, a rich person may get dubbed "classy" for doing the same thing.
Life sucks sometimes. So, in the comments, let us know what things rich people do that are considered classy but if a poor person does them, people may think it is trashy. Your answers may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!