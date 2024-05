So, how would a person be exposed — and potentially get — brain worms to begin with? Grunch said that brain worms most commonly come from a cycle of pig-to-human transmission. This happens when a person consumes raw or undercooked pork that is infected with pork tapeworm (or Taenia Solium). After the intestinal parasite is in that person's body, it can lay eggs. That person will then pass the eggs in their stool. While an intestinal tapeworm alone cannot travel to the brain, its larvae can. Secretions in the stomach cause the eggs to hatch, and the larvae may then enter the bloodstream, where they can be distributed all over the body, including the brain.