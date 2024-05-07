This Wife Forced Her Husband To Write A Reddit Post To Prove She's Right But It Backfired And Now People Are Accusing Her Of Slut-Shaming Another Woman

If you haven't been under a rock your whole life, then I can safely assume you're at least somewhat familiar with Reddit's "Am I The Asshole" thread. It's pretty self-explanatory — a place where people can weigh in on whether or not someone is an a-hole. Today, we are discussing a married couple in their mid-thirties who have been married seven years, and they have a three-year-old toddler.
According to the husband who is the Original Poster — OP — his wife is the one who wants people to weigh in on the issue and she forced her husband to post the situation: "A few weeks ago, we went to Miami for a vacation and had a fun time. On the second day on the beach, we were relaxing on the beach chairs. My son and I were playing on the beach, while my wife was soaking in the sun. I must add here that I love her very much and she is the most beautiful person I have ever laid eyes on," he starts in the thread.
"At one point, my son wanted to build a sand-castle, and I took him to the wet sand near the water with all his plastic toys. While he was playing, a lady (mid-thirties) walked up to us and told me how cute my son is. I smiled and said thanks."
Now here is when things start to get a little rocky. The husband engaged in small talk with the woman. "She was asking me about my son's name, how old he is, where we are from, etc. I was also polite and had a brief conversation with her. We talked about where we are from, how long we were in Miami, etc. Finally, my son had enough, and he wanted to go back. So, I said bye and came back and sat next to my wife. The whole conversation may have lasted for less than 10 minutes," said the OP.
The husband emphasized that he wasn't paying attention to what the woman was wearing. However, the wife says the woman "was wearing a completely inappropriate, over-the-top bikini that left nothing for imagination" and she was not happy about his interaction with the woman.
"She kept on telling me how inappropriate it was to talk to 'that girl in the tiny bikini' and that she was trying to flirt with me. I told her what we talked about, and it was not even remotely flirty," explains the husband.
"I told her that this is common and when my son is with me in the park or other places, he gets a lot of attention from other moms, and they always come and have a chat. My wife has seen this play out before and never had a problem with it. My wife thinks that this is different because that girl was in a very revealing bikini, and I, as a married man, should know better than talking to her. We saw that lady a few other times during our stay, and I cut our conversation short every time she tried to talk to me," he added.
And now? The wife cannot let this situation go, according to the OP. "She thinks that I should admit that it's different to talk to a girl in a social setting vs. when she is in a bikini on a beach. I feel having small talk with someone is fine, irrespective of their state of dress or undress."
But wait — there's more. The wife came along to type: "Wife here: I think he wrote this post omitting key details. The girl on the beach was clearly flirting and leaning too close to him. She may not have said it explicitly, but you could see she was interested. She also kept on popping up in resort restaurant, bar, and lobby after this incident and tried to keep on talking him through the week. It was disrespectful as she did not say a single word to me the whole time. I am not saying my husband was flirting with her, but he should have read her body language and shut her down. Plus, there are bikinis and there was her bikini. Something with her was clearly off."
User u/mengel6345 addresses the wife matter-of-factly: "I would say don’t go to Miami on vacation if you don’t want to see women in sexy bikinis who may or may not talk to your husband."
"Not an asshole. I have been married 37 years. Your wife should let this go. You were not trying to pick the woman up. You were at the beach! If anything she should feel good that someone else thought you 'might' be attractive. If your wife is half as beautiful as you say, then she has had plenty of guys talking to her regardless of what she is wearing. Again, she should let it go. Otherwise both of you are going to start monitoring each other’s conversations with the opposite sex. This is a slippery slope," said u/Lilac-Roses-Sunsets.
u/AnGiorria had this opinion from personal marital experience: "My wife finds it hilarious when (according to her) other women try to flirt with me because I am completely oblivious and she knows that 1) I had no idea, 2) I'd never cheat on her, and 3) I honestly don't have the energy for that nonsense. Your wife needs to chill."
Some also wanted to know why the blame was being put on the husband and not the other woman. "But wife, why are you putting all the blame on your husband? If a woman starts talking to my man, I walk right up and wait to be introduced, or I butt in subtly and introduce myself. You don't have to sulk in the background if you feel uncomfortable. Be friendly. If she has bad intentions, let her expose herself," said u/Prior-Ad2376.
Here's a thought from u/Status_Web_8917: "Your wife may be correct that the woman was flirting with you. Women don't tend to flirt overtly, they just get close and talk until the guy makes a move. FYI, a nice-looking dad playing with his kid can be like catnip to some women. To your wife, being on the beach is a social setting. People are just out there to relax and have a nice day. That can include talking to people you don't know. As for her wearing a revealing bikini, uh, HELLO?!?! You were on the beach! That is literally the only place where she could wear a bikini. Your wife was low-key slut shaming her for trying to get a nice tan. As long as you didn't proposition her or flirt, you didn't really do anything wrong. Your wife got jealous and she is trying to justify her emotions by saying they are your fault."
