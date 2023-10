15 Couples With The Funniest "Anyway, We're Married Now" Stories That'll Make You Believe Some Things Are Just Meant To Be

10.

"When I was 13, I met a girl, Debby, at summer camp. She talked about her horses and attending the big interstate fair every year with her 4-H group. On my 13th birthday, Debby agreed to go to the carnival with me but wasn't all that interested. She brought along her annoying girlfriend, Rene. I was determined to get Debby alone, so I took the girls on a Tip Top ride. Rene got sick and puked. They used that as an excuse to split, and I never saw Debby again. Three years later, I became infatuated with a new girl at our school — who ended up being Debby. She took me back on the Tip Top, and this time I puked. Anyway, we're married now — for 41 years."