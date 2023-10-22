15 Couples With The Funniest "Anyway, We're Married Now" Stories That'll Make You Believe Some Things Are Just Meant To Be

15.

"The first time I met my wife was Halloween. I was sitting out a year of college working, but I went to a costume party at my old fraternity. I was pretty stupid drunk pretty early. Somehow I ended up in my buddy Eric’s room watching TV by myself. This girl barges into the room, looks at me, and says, 'You’re not Eric!' To which I reply, 'Neither are you!' Turns out her roommate was hot for Eric but too shy to go talk to him, so she decided to go find him. Two weeks later, the room barger and I got set up on a double date with Eric and the roommate. That was in 1991. Now we have three kids, and our youngest is having our first grandkid in December."