If You Can Correctly Figure Out What These 19 Photos Are, The Visual Cortex Of Your Brain Is Above Average

You'll have to stare at this photo a little longer to realize it is not two people kissing:
And, no, these are not toy cars or giant pigeons:
This is definitely not one enormous life-size cigarette:
And this is not a line-up of seven barstools:
This isn't a triangular-shaped uncrustable:
And this is not a massive ice cream sandwich:
If you're thinking this is a great big dandelion, you're wrong:
And if you're thinking this is a great big tree that fell over, you're also wrong:
This cat does not happen to be levitating:
And this is not two people embracing:
This sock does not have teeth:
And this coin is not transparent:
Even though this looks like saran wrap, it is not:
And even though this looks like a snowy mountain, it is not:
No, this isn't a photoshopped shadow:
And this isn't a photoshopped fruit:
This is not a man-made sheet of clouds:
And this is not a blanket:
This is not a fake snowflake: