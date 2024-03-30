1.
The time this person's package was en route to their house in North Carolina, only to be delivered to a FedEx location in another state:
2.
When this shower door spontaneously exploded out of nowhere:
3.
When this person's blinker disconnected from the steering wheel without force:
4.
The moment this person's sandwich slid off their plate and directly into the trash:
5.
When this person's vacation morning started out with them seeing this in the hotel coffee-maker:
6.
The time this person freaked out because they got a ticket, only to realize later that it was a ticket for a different car:
7.
The evening this person's oven mitt melted onto the pizza pan:
8.
And the time this person accidentally melted a whole bottle while trying to sterilize it in hot water:
9.
When this person lost control of their bowl of beans:
10.
The time this person's dog chewed off the shifter in their car:
11.
The time this person's excitement for taco night was crushed (literally and figuratively):
12.
When this person guessed every single word but the correct word on Wordle:
13.
The moment this person realized their key would no longer turn on the car engine:
14.
When this person needed to remove a stump, but the shovel had other plans:
15.
The night someone's dad dropped a decoration and shattered an entire glass table:
16.
The time this person's dog ate their coat hangers like this:
17.
That one time this person spilled soda in their cup holder:
18.
And, finally, the moment when this person realized they would be unable to protect themselves from the sun: