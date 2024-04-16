You'll Be Irked For Way Too Long Trying To Figure Out These 15 Pictures

1.
This cliff that appears to be part of the exact cliff edge from the CLIF bar wrapper:
2.
The lines in the bottom of this mug that show how often you may use the exact stirring motion:
3.
This mind-boggling contraceptive failure rate chart that compares efficacy for "perfect" vs. "typical" use:
4.
This random patch of long hair that grows darker and longer on this person:
5.
And this head of hair that automatically made the number "25" with curls:
6.
This guy who shaved his head but then discovered he had ~grooves~ in his skull:
8.
This chunk of Teddy Grahams that got packaged up:
9.
This thrift store that is the go-to for anyone wanting to get rid of a Scene It? game:
10.
This moment in the sky that looked like the clouds were forming a square portal:
11.
This random horse in suburban back yard:
12.
This beautiful plant that resembles a spider web:
13.
These boats are not on dry land at all, the water is just covered with sedges:
14.
This corroding faucet that actually looks like a map of the US:
15.
And this kitty who had its own full-size pillow of itself to cuddle: