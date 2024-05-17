16 Times Photos Were So Confusing It Took More Than One Person To Explain What Was Really Happening

Never seen a short-headed giraffe? Well, you're about to today.

1. No matter how much you try to deny it, this is not a photoshopped cat head:

Close-up of a domestic cat peering over a ledge with curiosity
(The cat is peeking around the corner of the wall and poking its head out.)

2. And this is not a photoshopped dog.

Dog sitting on a wooden deck, looking directly at the camera
(It is hanging out on the lower portion of the deck.)

3. This is not something highly inappropriate.

Person&#x27;s feet in a foot spa basin with running water, viewed from above
(It is feet in a spa.)

4. This person didn't lose the bottom half of their body in the pool.

&quot;No diving&quot; sign by a pool with a person swimming in the background
(It is refraction.)

5. This is not a floor.

Person&#x27;s feet at the edge of a flawlessly camouflaged door on the floor, creating an optical illusion
(They are steps.)

6. This thing behind those trees is not a lake:

View from a car with trees and sky reflected in the side mirror, fence along roadside
(It's a fence.)

7. This is not a really weird, long-necked cat with no head.

A fluffy cat with its back to the camera sits atop a countertop, its plume-like tail prominently displayed
(It is the back-side of a cat with its tail up.)

8. And this dog was thankfully not chopped in half:

Dog lying on the ground near a fallen tree branch and a rustic wooden structure in the background
(Its body is turned and it just happens to be by a log that is the same color as its coat.)

9. No, this dog does not have human teeth or dentures:

Spaniel puppy with a heart-shaped marking on nose
(It has a bone in its mouth.)

10. This is not lime green cement:

Moated brick building with adjacent greenery and a single red flower in the foreground
(It is algae.)

11. This is a real-life giraffe — no, it is not photoshopped:

Young giraffe in a natural habitat looking towards the camera
(Short-necked giraffes are a real thing.)

12. These are not miniature men:

Person beside a large boulder to show scale, located in a rocky terrain
(It is just a GIANT rock.)

13. These are not conjoined dogs:

Two greyhounds resting together on a couch, one&#x27;s head on the other&#x27;s back
(The right dog's neck is over the top of the left one's.)

14. And these are not conjoined cats:

Two cats lounging, one lying atop a covered basket and the other resting its head on the first cat
(The front cat's tail is draped over the head of the one in the back.)

15. This mug is not full to the brim:

Mug with various last names printed on it, resting on a counter
(It's actually empty and the inside is lined a different color.)

16. This cow does indeed have a head:

A cow grazing in a forested area with other animals in the background
(It is just looking down at an odd angle.)

17. And, finally, this person does not have zebra legs.

Woman in blue coat riding a zebra-striped horse
(They are sitting on a statue.)

