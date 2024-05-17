1.
No matter how much you try to deny it, this is not a photoshopped cat head:
2.
And this is not a photoshopped dog.
3.
This is not something highly inappropriate.
4.
This person didn't lose the bottom half of their body in the pool.
6.
This thing behind those trees is not a lake:
7.
This is not a really weird, long-necked cat with no head.
8.
And this dog was thankfully not chopped in half:
9.
No, this dog does not have human teeth or dentures:
10.
This is not lime green cement:
11.
This is a real-life giraffe — no, it is not photoshopped:
12.
These are not miniature men:
13.
These are not conjoined dogs:
14.
And these are not conjoined cats:
15.
This mug is not full to the brim:
16.
This cow does indeed have a head:
17.
And, finally, this person does not have zebra legs.
Does your brain feel tired yet?!