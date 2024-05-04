Browse links
We aren't laughing at you, we are laughing with you.
When I was like 12, I was signing a birthday card for my grandma and I wrote “You’re a great grandma” and she lost her shit because she thought I was telling her that I was pregnant— katie 🤷♀️ (@katieshrugs) October 17, 2020
My friend wanted to order water and the delivery guy was asking for her address, “add pls”. She thought it meant add the WORD “please”. I’m crying 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UY7zgQQ5Lw— Lam’aan Latheef (@LamaanLatheef) July 10, 2018
me: interested in how the sun shines in our new apartment— Colleen Wright (@Colleen_Wright) June 29, 2018
boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/lGBNgNEbpl
i’m just trying to look at my phone bill and Jessica thinks i’m gassing her up pic.twitter.com/bDZu9or6Ph— sam (@drkeeg) October 25, 2017
My blind ass stabbed my straw through the lid thinking it was one of those thin plastic lids ur supposed to stab pic.twitter.com/F6HnzESyi4— CAROLINA (@caroliinamariie) August 31, 2017
So I was coaching a basketball camp this week and I asked a kid what his name was and he goes “Weed” and I was like.. ok I guess we’re in Austin so not shocking. Anyway I called this child weed for 3 days.— smartie (@m4rticus) January 4, 2020
turns out he had a speech impediment and his name is Reid 🙃