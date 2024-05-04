    16 Extmely Amusing Misunderstandings That Will Never Not Be Funny

    We aren't laughing at you, we are laughing with you.

    Krista Torres
    by Krista Torres

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The time this person didn't read the dimensions of the cutting board on Amazon and this arrived:

    A large white board standing in a home kitchen with appliances and countertops visible in the background
    u/gwackr / reddit.com

    2. The time this person's birthday cake appeared a little confusing...

    Decorative cake with &quot;Hindy&quot; written in icing, adorned with icing flowers and details
    u/Soggy_Reindeer3635 / reddit.com / reddit.com

    But only because the cake decorator couldn't read the cursive instructions for it to say "thirty":

    Handwritten cake order form with notes on flavor, decorations, and approval by the baker
    u/Soggy_Reindeer3635 / reddit.com

    3. And the time this person's cake decorator interpreted what they wanted in the most hilarious way:

    Cake with the message &quot;Best Wishes Suzanne Under Neat that We will Miss you&quot; indicating a misunderstanding for &quot;write that underneath.&quot;
    McNameesBakery / Twitter: @McNameesBakery

    4. The time this grandma nearly lost her marbles thinking about her 12-year-old granddaughter being knocked up:

    When I was like 12, I was signing a birthday card for my grandma and I wrote “You’re a great grandma” and she lost her shit because she thought I was telling her that I was pregnant

    — katie 🤷‍♀️ (@katieshrugs) October 17, 2020
    Twitter: @katieshrugs

    5. The time this person didn't interpret "add" as address:

    My friend wanted to order water and the delivery guy was asking for her address, “add pls”. She thought it meant add the WORD “please”. I’m crying 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UY7zgQQ5Lw

    — Lam’aan Latheef (@LamaanLatheef) July 10, 2018
    Twitter: @LamaanLatheef

    6. And the time this person also misunderstood that they needed to give their address:

    Text message exchange with a misunderstanding about the term &quot;street name&quot; vs. address
    u/My_Memes_Will_Cure_U / reddit.com

    7. The time this person mistook soy sauce for syrup:

    Burnt toast on a plate with an excessive amount of syrup spilling over, next to syrup bottle on a counter
    u/sirfluffyington / reddit.com

    8. The time this publication made this embarrassing mistake:

    Newspaper correction clarifies a jazz artist named Don Rendell was mistakenly called a &quot;terrorist&quot; instead of &quot;tenorist.&quot; Apology included
    u/Nordisali / reddit.com

    9. The time this boyfriend made it apparent he had one thing on his mind:

    me: interested in how the sun shines in our new apartment

    boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/lGBNgNEbpl

    — Colleen Wright (@Colleen_Wright) June 29, 2018
    Twitter: @Colleen_Wright

    10. The time this Verizon rep probably turned a little red:

    i’m just trying to look at my phone bill and Jessica thinks i’m gassing her up pic.twitter.com/bDZu9or6Ph

    — sam (@drkeeg) October 25, 2017
    Twitter: @drkeeg

    11. The time this person got bananas delivered to last them weeks:

    u/StreetratMatt / reddit.com

    12. This person who thought this lid was meant to be punctured:

    My blind ass stabbed my straw through the lid thinking it was one of those thin plastic lids ur supposed to stab pic.twitter.com/F6HnzESyi4

    — CAROLINA (@caroliinamariie) August 31, 2017
    Twitter: @caroliinamariie

    13. The time this coach called a kid "Weed":

    So I was coaching a basketball camp this week and I asked a kid what his name was and he goes “Weed” and I was like.. ok I guess we’re in Austin so not shocking. Anyway I called this child weed for 3 days.
    turns out he had a speech impediment and his name is Reid 🙃

    — smartie (@m4rticus) January 4, 2020
    Twitter: @m4rticus

    14. The time this person thought "brown eye points" meant brownie points:

    Screenshot of an online conversation with humorous comments, featuring emoji reactions
    reddit.com

    15. The time this parent thought "pawns" were actually "ponds":

    Image summarizes frustration over school closures with a cartoon character gesturing to return to classes
    u/whorsefly / reddit.com

    16. And, lastly, the time this mom who was convinced a purse was a dachshund:

    Individual at a cafe with a bag mysteriously suspended in mid-air
    @dumb_hannah / Twitter: @dumb_hannah

    I mean...at a glance she's not wrong:

    @dumb_hannah / Twitter: @dumb_hannah