16 Celebs – Without Makeup – That You Won't Believe Are Over 40 Years Old

1. Jenny from the block is turning 50 this July. I don't believe it! Someone ID her! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 2. *spits out water* LAVERNE COX IS 46! Holy fountain of youth! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 3. Any guesses for how old Nicole Kidman is? Thirties you say? WRONG! She's 51. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 4. And Halle Berry has a whole year on Nicole. She's FIFTY FREAKING TWO. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 5. Shut the front door! Gwen Stefani is 49! View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 6. Angela Bassett is perfection at 60. PERFECTION! View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 7. And Drew Barrymore, at 44 years old, looks, IDK, like half that?! Drew, how do you stay looking 22? View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 8. Salma Hayeck. She's 52. That's 5-2, not 2-5. Seriously! View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 9. Taraji P. Hensen makes 48 look AUH-MAZE-ING. Just wow! View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 10. Lucy Lui is 50! The turtle sure looks it, but not our lovely Lucy! View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 11. Candance Cameron Bure is...42! Literally closer to 50 than 30! View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 12. Gabrielle Union is 46 and I just can't allow myself to believe it! View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 13. January Jones is 41 and her skin looks like a baby's. SHE HAS BABY SKIN! View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 14. Sandra Bullock loves her 50s and the 50s love her! She is 54, people! View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 15. Jada Pinkett Smith is 47 years old, and, let's just say time is good to her. THE BEST! View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 16. And Penelope Cruz is 44, but may as well be 4 years old because she looks so young! View this photo on Instagram instagram.com The forties, fifties, and sixties are the new twenties!!!