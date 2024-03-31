1.This is how someone decided to layout the lights on their kitchen ceiling:
2.This person who paid extra for a window seat:
3.And this is what one airline considers a veggie sandwich:
4.This hotel room that thought it made sense to face the TV toward the window instead of the bed:
5.This pepperoni pizza that received a singular pepperoni:
6.This mini can of about 4.5 chips for sale:
7.This tricky $100 bill that someone stopped and turned around on the road to grab:
8.This sign might really make you angry — especially for the person who walked in the rain on their lunch break to try it and it wasn't open. The wording is a reference to the show and book called Good Omens.
9.This mall that makes you scan their QR code to see what the store hours are:
10.This outlet covering that makes it impossible to plug most things in:
11.This fact that five years of experience is part of the qualifications for a STUDENT INTERN administrative assistant position:
12.This movie theatre that decided to charge $9 for Doritos and a scoop of nacho cheese:
13.And this burger place that forgot to remove the plastic from the cheese:
14.This person who accidentally washed their $536 paycheck:
15.This person who couldn't finish the puzzle because it has two repeated pieces:
16.This waterproof rainboot that ended up like this after the person wore them once:
17.This straw that Starbucks gave this drink:
18.This monster in the home who doesn't replace the toilet paper correctly:
19.And this actual catastrophic incident when someone decided to put their bare foot on your arm rest on the plane: