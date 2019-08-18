Parents

15 Grandpas Who Are Having A Not-So-Great – OK, Terribly Bad – Day

That one time grandpa mistook wasabi for guacamole.

1. This grandpa who ended up with a black eye from a T-gun hit:

2. This grandpa who found the dog with his teeth:

3. This grandpa whose granddaughters found his hole-y undies:

4. This grandpa who used a whole jar of salsa instead of sauce in his spaghetti:

5. This grandpa who didn't realize he was about to step on cars after waking up from his nap:

6. This grandpa who woke up with red nails thanks to his granddaughters:

7. This grandpa who found a snake in his drain:

8. This grandpa who had to go to the place he hates the most, the eye doctor:

9. This grandpa who fell asleep and got decorated with sequins:

10. And this grandpa who fell asleep and got decorated with stickers:

11. This grandpa who didn't do his best parking job:

12. This grandpa who got anything but a good night's sleep:

13. This grandpa who wore his underwear on the outside of his pants:

14. This grandpa who got stuck in the snow:

15. And this grandpa who was stuck inside the house all day, so he deliriously wore diapers on his head:

