15 Grandpas Who Are Having A Not-So-Great – OK, Terribly Bad – Day

1. This grandpa who ended up with a black eye from a T-gun hit: Cass @cassbarberio If ur having a bad day my grandpa got shot in the face with a tshirt gun at a football game and then texted me this 01:38 AM - 17 Nov 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. This grandpa who found the dog with his teeth: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 3. This grandpa whose granddaughters found his hole-y undies: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 4. This grandpa who used a whole jar of salsa instead of sauce in his spaghetti: E @Erica_Bailey Grandpa made spaghetti. He was so excited he used a whole can of sauce. 😂😂😂 #oops 08:51 PM - 18 Sep 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. This grandpa who didn't realize he was about to step on cars after waking up from his nap: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 6. This grandpa who woke up with red nails thanks to his granddaughters: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 7. This grandpa who found a snake in his drain: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 8. This grandpa who had to go to the place he hates the most, the eye doctor: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 9. This grandpa who fell asleep and got decorated with sequins: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 10. And this grandpa who fell asleep and got decorated with stickers: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 11. This grandpa who didn't do his best parking job: 𝐌 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐧 @mattybhalloween my grandpa parked ON A HILL today and all he had to say for himself was, "oops" 07:21 AM - 09 Mar 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. This grandpa who got anything but a good night's sleep: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined 13. This grandpa who wore his underwear on the outside of his pants: cody reeter @codyreeter Ole Grandpa Geedad got a little crazy in the under garments tonight.. #oops @dexterrobinson4 04:55 AM - 10 Mar 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. This grandpa who got stuck in the snow: ✨ @jailenee_xo Oh silly grandpa 👴 01:41 PM - 09 Feb 2013 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. And this grandpa who was stuck inside the house all day, so he deliriously wore diapers on his head: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined