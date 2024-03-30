1.It has been nearly ten years since the "apparently" kid — Noah Ritter from Wilkes-Barre City, Pennsylvania — gave this adorable interview for Newswatch 16 at the Wayne County Fair. It obviously went viral:
3.And it has been a decade since Shia LaBeouf sat in a room with a bag over his head for an art stunt* in LA. He was inviting people off the street to come in for the #IAMSORRY exhibit where he sat in a room, not moving or speaking with a paper bag over his head. This actually happened across the street from the OG BuzzFeed office. Editor Mike Spohr asked Shia if he could remove the bag and — after receiving a head nod of permission — he did. Shia did not move or speak, and did not assist Mike with putting the bag back on his head.
10.And so much time has passed that you may have forgotten about Taylor Swift's infamous interview with Rolling Stone. She revealed that “Bad Blood” was written about a female pop star. She didn't name Katy Perry but it aligned with the time that Katie supposedly poached three of Taylor's Red World Tour dancers to come on her California Dreams tour.
And Katy responded via Twitter with this:
Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing...