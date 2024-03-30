    These 10 Things Went Mega Viral In 2014 — Tell Us If You Think They Would Go Viral Today

    What happened to Alex from Target though?!

    Krista Torres
    1. It has been nearly ten years since the "apparently" kid — Noah Ritter from Wilkes-Barre City, Pennsylvania — gave this adorable interview for Newswatch 16 at the Wayne County Fair. It obviously went viral:

    2. Can you believe the ALS Ice Bucket challenge was happening TEN years ago?!

    Two individuals pour ice water on a person for an ALS Ice Bucket Challenge as others watch
    In 2014, professional golfer Chris Kennedy dumped a bucket of ice water on his head for a charity to support ALS, a disease his cousin's husband, Anthony Senerchia Jr., had. This challenge was then connected to the disease and helped raise money that led to the discovery of a gene that researchers say commonly contributes to ALS. A few weeks later, the challenge caught the attention of former Boston College basketball player Pete Frates, who was very involved in the ALS community and had a large social media following. After Frates posted his own video on Facebook, using the hashtag #StrikeOutALS, the campaign took off.

    3. And it has been a decade since Shia LaBeouf sat in a room with a bag over his head for an art stunt* in LA. He was inviting people off the street to come in for the #IAMSORRY exhibit where he sat in a room, not moving or speaking with a paper bag over his head. This actually happened across the street from the OG BuzzFeed office. Editor Mike Spohr asked Shia if he could remove the bag and — after receiving a head nod of permission — he did. Shia did not move or speak, and did not assist Mike with putting the bag back on his head.

    Shia LaBeouf with a paper bag over his head outside his #IAMSORRY art installation
    *The art stunt was a collaborative project with Finnish performance artist Nastja Säde Rönkkö, and meta-modernist Luke Turner.

    4. In 2014, Alex from Target was a household name. (If you're confused, it all happened after Twitter user @auscalem posted a picture of a guy named Alex working at a Target and people fell in love. He was dubbed #AlexFromTarget and the memes were endless.)

    5. Speaking of memes, Kermit the Frog, minding his own business was born in the summer of 2014 and quickly became viral.

    Kermit the Frog sipping tea from a glass cup
    6. 2014 was also the year BuzzFeed writer Matt Stopera followed his stolen iPhone across the world, became a celebrity In China, and found a friend for life.

    Two photos; top shows a man beside a &#x27;Welcome Matt&#x27; sign with oranges, bottom shows a man in an airport on a moving walkway
    Matt got his phone stolen at a bar in New York and about a year later, he found several photos he didn't take in his iClould photo stream. He wrote an article about it, and the internet became super invested in uniting Matt and the man who had his stolen phone in China. They met and became best friends.

    7. It was 2014 when Kim Kardashian's butt went viral after she did this photoshoot with Paper Magazine. You can view the cover here.

    Kim Kardashian at an event wearing a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder dress with ruffled detailing
    8. And, in 2014, at a Human Rights Campaign conference for LGBT youths, 26-year-old actor Elliot Page publicly announced that he is gay.

    9. In 2014, Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Oscars and took this selfie that was retweeted two million times, making it the most retweeted tweet of all time:

    10. And so much time has passed that you may have forgotten about Taylor Swift's infamous interview with Rolling Stone. She revealed that “Bad Blood” was written about a female pop star. She didn't name Katy Perry but it aligned with the time that Katie supposedly poached three of Taylor's Red World Tour dancers to come on her California Dreams tour.

    Woman in lace dress with bejeweled headband, smiling
    And Katy responded via Twitter with this:

    What other moments from 2014 do you remember being huge topics of conversation? Let us know in the comments!