And it has been a decade since Shia LaBeouf sat in a room with a bag over his head for an art stunt* in LA . He was inviting people off the street to come in for the #IAMSORRY exhibit where he sat in a room, not moving or speaking with a paper bag over his head. This actually happened across the street from the OG BuzzFeed office. Editor Mike Spohr asked Shia if he could remove the bag and — after receiving a head nod of permission — he did. Shia did not move or speak, and did not assist Mike with putting the bag back on his head.