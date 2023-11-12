Learn The Lay Of The Land

“I was one of those people who liked walking down every aisle of the grocery store,” said Steve Konopelski, chef instructor at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. “So often, I found myself buying things I didn’t need because they popped out at me.”

To curb impulse buys, he now organizes his shopping lists based on the layout of the grocery store. “I make sure I know exactly what’s down each aisle so I can skip over the ones that don’t apply to my list,” he said. “It helps me stay focused on the items I actually need.”

Take Pre-Shop Pictures

If you find doing an inventory of your kitchen before grocery trips to be tedious, you’re not alone. One way Sébastien Canonne, chef and co-founder of Equii bread, streamlines the process is by taking pre-shop pictures of the inside of his fridge, freezer and pantry.

“Having a photo to refer to can help jog your memory at the store and prevent you from accidentally purchasing items you’re not running low on after all,” he said.

Calculate As You Go

Even if you have your food budget top of mind, grocery stores are structured to entice you to spend. For Canonne, using the calculator on his phone and subtracting the cost of each item as he puts it in his cart helps him thoughtfully choose and avoid overspending. And if you round up the price of each item (items that are $4.79 become $5, for instance), you might even leave with some of your budget still intact.

Bring A Towel

Steve Chiappetti, executive chef of the Albert restaurant in downtown Chicago, shops with a towel in hand. “The rain they spray on veggies in the produce aisles is a game of money,” he said. “It’s not necessarily just about keeping them fresh, but adding water weight to the scale.” So bring a towel along and pat them dry before you buy.