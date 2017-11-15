 back to top
Zoella Has Apologized After A Number Of Offensive Old Tweets Went Viral

"I'm only human!"

Rachael Krishna
In a series of tweets, Youtuber Zoella has apologized after a number of her old tweets – in which she used the words "skank" and "chav" and said she found it funny when gay men spit – went viral.

In the tweets, Zoella, real name Zoe Sugg, apologized for the language she used, saying her words had been taken out of context and that she's only human.

The comments come after the pharmacist Boots reduced the price of her advent calendar, following a backlash to the fact it was on sale for £50, despite only having 12 doors.

Following the apology, Sugg appears to have deleted her old tweets.

Twitter: @Zoella

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Sugg's representatives for comment.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

