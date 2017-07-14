You Would Not Believe Your Eyes, There's A New Meme About "Fireflies"

You may have noticed that unbelievably 2009 song, "Fireflies" by Owl City, has resurfaced recently.
It's everywhere.
And now a new "Fireflies" meme has emerged.
The meme involves riffing on the opening lyrics to the song, "You would not believe your eyes / if ten million fireflies."
While according to Meme Documentation, the "Fireflies" song has been regaining popularity for months, this lyrics based meme seems to have taken off in the past week, and be limited to Tumblr.
There's no real logic to what is written.
It just has to rhyme.
Also.
It's really difficult to get through this post without getting "Fireflies" stuck in your head.
Happy eight years of "Fireflies"!
