You Would Not Believe Your Eyes, There's A New Meme About "Fireflies"

ANOTHER ONE.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You may have noticed that unbelievably 2009 song, "Fireflies" by Owl City, has resurfaced recently.

*fireflies starts playing in public* Friend 1: you better not Friend 2: please don't Me:
Perfect Boyfriend @WhennBoys

*fireflies starts playing in public* Friend 1: you better not Friend 2: please don't Me:

It's everywhere.

Go in! #fireflies #dance #spongebobmemes #Memes
MactabilisMemes @MactabilisMemes

Go in! #fireflies #dance #spongebobmemes #Memes

And now a new "Fireflies" meme has emerged.

View this post on
View this post on

The meme involves riffing on the opening lyrics to the song, "You would not believe your eyes / if ten million fireflies."

View this post on
View this post on

While according to Meme Documentation, the "Fireflies" song has been regaining popularity for months, this lyrics based meme seems to have taken off in the past week, and be limited to Tumblr.

View this post on
View this post on

There's no real logic to what is written.

View this post on
View this post on

It just has to rhyme.

View this post on
View this post on

Also.

View this post on

It's really difficult to get through this post without getting "Fireflies" stuck in your head.

View this post on

Happy eight years of "Fireflies"!

View this post on

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

