It was reported this week that Disney were struggling to cast the role of Aladdin in the action remake of the 1992 animation.
The news prompted a lot of people on social media to argue that it shouldn’t be difficult to cast the role, as there are plenty of young Bollywood actors who’d be perfect for the role.
However, other people said that Aladdin was a Middle Eastern character, and therefore, he should be portrayed by one and not a South Asian actor.
Naturally the debate descended into chaos. So let’s solve this – where is Aladdin actually from?
So the Aladdin story is from The Book of One Thousand and One Nights which is a collection of stories, compiled in Arabic around a 1000 years ago. But Aladdin only appeared in it when it was translated into French by Antoine Galland in the 18th century.
And the setting of the story is pretty unclear. It starts in an unnamed city in China.
And the "Far East."
When it came time for Disney to adapt the story in the 90s, they leaned into the story’s perceived Middle Eastern roots, setting it in Agrabah, Arabia, a play on the city of Baghdad.
Yeah, so this is a mess. But here's a positive: the conversation around the casting of Aladdin has served to put pressure on studios to cast actors of color.
And while it feels like whoever ends up in the role, someone might be pissed off, at least we’re not going to get another white washing controversy. Hopefully.
