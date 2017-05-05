1. We can all agree that watermelons are pretty delicious, right?
Sabah Arar / AFP / Getty Images
2. Refreshing, sweet, wonderful watermelon.
Vanderlei Almeida / AFP / Getty Images
3. Well what about watermelon, with taco seasoning?
Food Network
4. Nope?
Food Network
5. On Sunday, a video of a recipe for watermelon sprinkled with taco seasoning was shared on Twitter.
6. The initial reaction was pretty intense.
8. A lot of people were angry.
9. Some people thought the taco seasoning could work like tajin — a spice mix that is regularly used on watermelon.
11. But others weren’t sold.
14. The clip was sourced back to the Food Network show, “Man Crafted” in which chef James Briscione talks to groups of men who “do things a little bit differently.”
15. The series is sponsored by McCormick, a taco spice manufacturer.
16. Yep. Everything in the show is spiced with taco seasoning.
Someone Put Taco Seasoning On A Watermelon And Now People Are Angry
SHARE YOUR VOTE!
19. BuzzFeed News has reached out to chef James Briscione to find out the inspiration behind his recipe.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- The US and Iraq are in talks that would allow an as of yet unspecified number of US troops to stay in Iraq after the presumed fall of ISIS.
- Trump praised Australia's universal health care, then Bernie Sanders burst out laughing and promised to quote him in the Senate 😏
- A hunger strike at Yale has entered its second week. Grad students are trying to pressure the university into accepting their unionization bid.
- Democrats sang "Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey, Goodbye" as a taunt to Republicans after they repealed Obamacare, saying they would lose midterm elections.
Connect With USNewsLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
More News
Now Buzzing