Someone Put Taco Seasoning On A Watermelon And Now People Are Angry

Water lot of things to taco ‘bout.

1. We can all agree that watermelons are pretty delicious, right?

Sabah Arar / AFP / Getty Images

2. Refreshing, sweet, wonderful watermelon.

Vanderlei Almeida / AFP / Getty Images

3. Well what about watermelon, with taco seasoning?

Food Network

4. Nope?

Food Network

5. On Sunday, a video of a recipe for watermelon sprinkled with taco seasoning was shared on Twitter.

6. The initial reaction was pretty intense.

@earley @greeneggs_ Salt is good with watermelon; a salad of lightly salted melon cubes tossed with feta is divine.… https://t.co/4oIl8ba18Z

— Jack Feerick (@JackFeerick)

@earley when he brought out the taco seasoning

— brown sugar (@MrCommonCents)

8. A lot of people were angry.

goodmorning to everyone except that asshole that put taco seasoning on a watermelon

— BUTTHURT GOTH SHAWTY (@SCAREBRAT)

9. Some people thought the taco seasoning could work like tajin — a spice mix that is regularly used on watermelon.

@Itszutak @earley Maybe they thought it was

— Robin (@WindyAndFriends)

@flitsayshi @SMcslender @earley Dont knock it till you try it.

— 😳🤔😂 (@R_J_175)

11. But others weren’t sold.

@R_J_175 @flitsayshi @SMcslender @earley Very different. 2 totally different flavors.

— Issa Snack (@Delilah_Rose1)

@Delilah_Rose1 @R_J_175 @MahouPoint @flitsayshi @SMcslender @earley Taco seasoning in my experience tends to be a s… https://t.co/5XRWeV094z

— Sindre O Skaare (@SindreOpsahl)

@earley WRONG MEXICAN POWDER YOU'RE SUPPOSED TO USE CHILI POWDER NOT FUCKING SALT AND MORE SEASONED SALT

— megapangolin Itszu (@Itszutak)

14. The clip was sourced back to the Food Network show, “Man Crafted” in which chef James Briscione talks to groups of men who “do things a little bit differently.”

ok so the video of the guy putting taco powder on watermelon is goin around and i had to see what his show is like… https://t.co/GDJczjoFmw

— BANG☆BOMB☆BODY (@ironflamberge)

15. The series is sponsored by McCormick, a taco spice manufacturer.

i am Pretty Fucking Sure he's sponsored by taco powder

— BANG☆BOMB☆BODY (@ironflamberge)

16. Yep. Everything in the show is spiced with taco seasoning.

no no no no NO NO NO NO NONONONONONOOOOOOOOOOO

— BANG☆BOMB☆BODY (@ironflamberge)

NO IT'S IN THE MARGARITA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

— BANG☆BOMB☆BODY (@ironflamberge)
  So, do you think taco seasoning and watermelon is a good idea?
19. BuzzFeed News has reached out to chef James Briscione to find out the inspiration behind his recipe.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
